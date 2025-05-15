Q4 results today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, Godrej on May 15
Q4 FY25 company results today: Godfrey Phillips, ITC Hotels, and Allied Blenders and Distillers will be among 135 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter
JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, Godrej Industries expected to release Q4 results on May 15 (Photo: Shutterstock) Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, and Godrej will be among 135 companies to release their
earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4)
of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, May 15. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Godfrey Phillips, ITC Hotels, and Allied Blenders and Distillers will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.
Market overview May 15
In the
previous trading session on Wednesday
, May 14, the Sensex rose by 182.34 points (0.22 per cent) to close at 81,330.56, while the Nifty50 ended 88.55 points (0.36 per cent) higher at 24,666.90.
At 6:34 am today, May 15, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 24,756, suggesting a positive start for the domestic market.
Quarterly earnings, institutional flows, global market cues, and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are expected to guide the movement of benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—through the day.
List of firms releasing Q4 results on May 15 7Seas Entertainment Ltd. Abbott India Ltd. Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. Accedere Ltd. Allcargo Gati Ltd. Aditya Forge Ltd. Alivus Life Sciences Ltd. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. Arvind Ltd. Atal Realtech Ltd. Atlantaa Ltd. AVI Polymers Ltd. Avon Mercantile Ltd. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Banganga Papers Ltd. Banswara Syntex Ltd. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Brand Concepts Ltd. Bikaji Foods International Ltd. BLS International Services Ltd. Camex Ltd. Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Capfin India Ltd. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. CESC Ltd. Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Cubex Tubings Ltd. Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd. Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Diffusion Engineers Ltd. Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Elpro International Ltd. Endurance Technologies Ltd. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd. Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Glance Finance Ltd. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. Godrej Industries Ltd. G R Infraprojects Ltd. Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd. H P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd. IFCI Ltd. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. Indo Credit Capital Ltd. Inox India Ltd. IRM Energy Ltd. Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd. ITC Hotels Ltd. IVP Ltd. Jayatma Industries Ltd. JSW Energy Ltd. Junglecamp Resorts Ltd. Kaka Industries Ltd. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Kennametal India Ltd. Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Kopran Ltd. Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd. Lerthai Finance Ltd. LIC Housing Finance Ltd. LT Foods Ltd. Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd. Mangalya Soft-Tech Ltd. Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Global Health Ltd. Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. Melstar Information Technologies Ltd. Menon Bearings Ltd. String Metaverse Ltd. Minaxi Textiles Ltd. Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd. Madhya Pradesh Financial Services Ltd. Mukka Proteins Ltd. NCC Ltd. NDA Securities Ltd. Neuland Laboratories Ltd. Next Mediaworks Ltd. Niyogin Fintech Ltd. NOCIL Ltd. (formerly National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd.) Omnipotent Industries Ltd. Organic Recycling Systems Ltd. Orient Technologies Ltd. Page Industries Ltd. Palash Securities Ltd. Parmeshwar Metal Ltd. Patanjali Foods Ltd. (formerly Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.) PDS Ltd. (formerly PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd.) P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. PB Fintech Ltd. (operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar) Premco Global Ltd. Pricol Ltd. Prism Johnson Ltd. Quest Capital Markets Ltd. Rajesh Exports Ltd. Rajvi Logitrade Ltd. Rapicut Carbides Ltd. Rishiroop Ltd. R & B Denims Ltd. RPSG Ventures Ltd. Salem Erode Investments Ltd. Samor Reality Ltd. Saregama India Ltd. Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. SKF India Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. The South Indian Bank Ltd. Spencer's Retail Ltd. Sarda Proteins Ltd. Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Surbhi Industries Ltd. Tamboli Industries Ltd. TCI Finance Ltd. Tega Industries Ltd. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. Tube Investments of India Ltd. Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. Transglobe Foods Ltd. Transindia Real Estate Ltd. Universal Autofoundry Ltd. Vinati Organics Ltd. Virat Industries Ltd. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. Wanbury Ltd. Websol Energy System Ltd. Welspun Enterprises Ltd. Zee Learn Ltd. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.