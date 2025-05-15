Q4 results today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, Godrej on May 15

JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, and Godrej will be among 135 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, May 15. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

Godfrey Phillips, ITC Hotels, and Allied Blenders and Distillers will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.

Market overview May 15

In the previous trading session on Wednesday , May 14, the Sensex rose by 182.34 points (0.22 per cent) to close at 81,330.56, while the Nifty50 ended 88.55 points (0.36 per cent) higher at 24,666.90.

At 6:34 am today, May 15, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 24,756, suggesting a positive start for the domestic market.

Quarterly earnings, institutional flows, global market cues, and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are expected to guide the movement of benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—through the day.

List of firms releasing Q4 results on May 15