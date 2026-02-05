Godrej Properties Q3 result: PAT rises 23% to ₹194 cr, income at ₹1,033 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹158.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties Ltd, said the company delivered another solid quarter for bookings and earnings.

"The company has achieved a remarkable increase in scale in the past four years. We are pleased that this sales growth is spread across the markets we are operating in and is on the back of strong volumes and pricing growth," he said.