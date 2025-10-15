HDB Financial's Q2 profit dips 1.6% to Rs 581 crore on higher provisions

HDB Financial Services Ltd (HFSL), a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, reported a 1.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 581 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), as provisions for stressed loans rose sharply. Sequentially, net profit was up 2.4 per cent from Rs 568 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company’s Net Interest Income (NII) rose 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,192 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,833 crore a year earlier, and 4.8 per cent sequentially from Rs 2,092 crore in Q1 FY26. Net Interest Margins (NIMs) improved to 7.9 per cent in September 2025, compared with 7.5 per cent a year ago and 7.7 per cent in the previous quarter, according to an analyst presentation.