Tata Communications Q2 result: Profit drops 19% at ₹183 cr, revenue up 6.5%

“We have sustained momentum this quarter, led by healthy double-digit growth in our digital portfolio. The period has also marked some significant wins in government projects, advancing our role in Digital India. Our newly launched products in our strategic bets, including Voice artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud networking, are generating significant interest and adoption among our customers, reflecting the strength and relevance of our solutions," said AS Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Tata Communications.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of ₹1,174, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, with a 19.2 per cent margin.