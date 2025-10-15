Q2 results today: Axis Bank, IRFC, HDFC Life Insurance, 46 others on Oct 15

Tech Mahindra Q2 result highlights
Bank of Maharashtra Q2 result highlights
Market overview for October 15
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q2 results today, October 15
- Aelea Commodities Ltd
- Ador Welding Ltd
- Advik Capital Ltd
- Alka India Ltd
- Amal Ltd
- Angel One Ltd
- AXIS Bank Ltd
- Continental Securities Ltd
- Delta Corp Ltd
- Emerald Finance Ltd
- Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd
- GSB Finance Ltd
- GTV Engineering Ltd
- Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd
- Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
- HDB Financial Services Ltd
- HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
- HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Heritage Foods Ltd
- Huhtamaki India Ltd
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
- KEI Industries Ltd
- Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
- Ksolves India Ltd
- L&T Finance Ltd
- Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
- MIC Electronics Ltd
- Morarka Finance Ltd
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
- Mysore Paper Mills Ltd
- National Fittings Ltd
- Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- PAE Ltd
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
- Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
- Rossari Biotech Ltd
- Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
- Sumeru Industries Ltd
- Summit Securities Ltd
- Tata Communications Ltd
- Tips Music Ltd
- Tokyo Plast International Ltd
- Umiya Buildcon Ltd
- Univa Foods Ltd
- Urja Global Ltd
- Yash Chemex Ltd
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app