Q2 results today: Axis Bank, IRFC, HDFC Life Insurance, 46 others on Oct 15

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Delta Corp, Emerald Finance, GTV Engineering, Heritage Foods, KEI Industries, Oberoi Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tips Music.

Tech Mahindra’s Q2 net profit fell 4.5 per cent to ₹1,195 crore year-on-year but rose from ₹1,141 crore sequentially. Revenue grew 5.1 per cent to ₹13,995 crore, led by manufacturing and BFSI, contributing 18.1 per cent and 16.8 per cent of the top line, up 5.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.

Non-interest income grew 7 per cent to ₹845 crore. CASA ratio stood at 50.35 per cent. Asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.72 per cent and net NPA at 0.18 per cent, while provisions fell to ₹583 crore. Capital adequacy rose to 18.13 per cent. Domestic advances reached ₹2.53 trillion, with retail up 37.45 per cent and MSME advances up 3.4 per cent. Total deposits grew 12.13 per cent to ₹3.1 trillion.

Telecom, the largest segment, declined 2.2 per cent, while the auto business remains slow, with passenger cars showing modest stability.

Market overview for October 15

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are set to open higher today, supported by GIFT Nifty futures, which were up 68 points at 25,274 at 6:40 am.

Globally, investors are tracking Euro Area industrial production data, while in India, markets await RBI MPC minutes, trade figures, unemployment data, and passenger vehicle sales.

Asia-Pacific markets gained despite Wall Street losses amid renewed US-China trade tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.93 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8 per cent.