Axis Bank Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 25% at ₹5,557 cr, total income up 1%

Indian private lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,557.51 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). Sequentially, profit declined 11.2 per cent from ₹6,260.17 crore.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹39,769.85 crore, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹39,203.77 crore, and down 1.5 per cent sequentially. Interest earned during the quarter was ₹32,309.77 crore.

"This quarter, we continued to push ourselves as an institution to deliver meaningful progress. From enhancing digital safety to expanding access to credit and empowering entrepreneurs, our innovations are designed to serve real needs with precision and scale," said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Axis Bank.