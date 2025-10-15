Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Axis Bank Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 25% at ₹5,557 cr, total income up 1%

Axis Bank Q2 FY26 results: Profit down 25% at ₹5,557 cr, total income up 1%

Axis Bank's total income for the quarter stood at ₹39,769.85 crore, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹39,203.77 crore, and down 1.5 per cent sequentially

Indian private lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 25 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,557.51 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). Sequentially, profit declined 11.2 per cent from ₹6,260.17 crore.
 
Total income for the quarter stood at ₹39,769.85 crore, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹39,203.77 crore, and down 1.5 per cent sequentially. Interest earned during the quarter was ₹32,309.77 crore.
 
 "This quarter, we continued to push ourselves as an institution to deliver meaningful progress. From enhancing digital safety to expanding access to credit and empowering entrepreneurs, our innovations are designed to serve real needs with precision and scale," said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Axis Bank.
 
He added: "As we move forward, our focus remains on building a bank that is agile, inclusive, and an all-weather franchise. One that leads with purpose in a rapidly evolving world".

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

