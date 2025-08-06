Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Profit jumps 65% to 1,706 cr, revenue falls 4.7%

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Profit jumps 65% to 1,706 cr, revenue falls 4.7%

Hero's revenue from operations declined 4.7 per cent to ₹9,728 crore from ₹10,210.79 crore in the same quarter last year

hero motocorp
Hero MotoCorp
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,706 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a 65.3 per cent increase from ₹1,032 crore in the same period last year. 
 
However, the company's revenue from operations declined 4.7 per cent to ₹9,728 crore from ₹10,210.79 crore in the same quarter last year.  The two-wheeler major sold a total of 1.37 million motorcycles and scooters in Q1 FY26.  “Our profitability and margins remained resilient, supported by strong demand for our entry & deluxe motorcycles and 125cc scooter segments. We are witnessing good traction in our electric mobility business (VIDA), and global operations also remained ahead of industry, reflecting the strength of our brand in international markets," said Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO) at Hero.

Topics :Hero MotoCorpQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

