NIIT MTS Q1 results: Profit dips 18% to ₹49.3 cr, revenue rises 11%

Corporate training solutions provider NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT MTS) on Wednesday reported a 17.8 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹49.3 crore for the June quarter, attributing the decline to sustained caution among corporate customers amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The company had logged a profit of ₹ 60 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 was 10.8 per cent higher at ₹451.3 crore, as compared to ₹407.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company showed a 1.2 per cent rise in profit and a 5 per cent increase in revenue compared to the preceding March quarter.