Bajaj Auto Q1 profit up 14% as exports, EVs and premium bikes drive growth

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto posted a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,210 crore for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY26). Revenue from operations was up 10 per cent at Rs 13,133 crore.

The growth was driven by strong exports, with premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and Chetak leading the way with double-digit gains.

Sequentially, the company’s net profit rose 22 per cent, with revenue also increasing 4 per cent.

The results were announced during market hours. Bajaj’s stock fell 0.6 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 8,180 on the BSE.

Premium motorcycles, CVs, and Chetak recorded double-digit growth, driving the highest-ever Q1 revenue in the domestic market. The company stated that electric vehicles now account for over 20 per cent of domestic revenues, up from the early teens a year ago, even as rare earth magnet supply disruptions began surfacing late in the quarter. Quarterly export revenues hit a historic peak for Bajaj, continuing the double-digit growth trend seen in six of the last seven quarters. Growth was led by strong volume gains across Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) remained muted due to geopolitical challenges, while revived exports to KTM post-restructuring gave an additional boost.

ALSO READ: Bayer CropScience Q1 results: Profit grew 9.6% to 279 cr; revenue up 17.4% Domestic motorcycle volumes grew in double digits sequentially, led by the 125cc-plus segment, which saw its market share inch up. The company revealed that strong activations drove growth despite weak entry-level sales, with notable gains in the seasonal marriage markets for 125cc-plus bikes. KTM and Triumph billed over 25,000 bikes in the domestic market, up 20 per cent year-on-year, backed by an expanded and upgraded portfolio. New launches included the KTM Enduro R for on- and off-road use, and Triumph Scrambler 400XC. Commercial vehicle retail sales crossed 100,000 units for the eighth consecutive quarter, with robust electric three-wheeler (e3W) performance. Bajaj became the number one player in the e3W (L5 category) segment within two years of launch. Retail volumes increased nearly three times Y-o-Y, with a market share of 36 per cent.