ICICI Bank Q3 profit declines 2.68% to ₹12,538 crore despite loan growth

ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹12,883.37 crore for the October-December period last year and ₹13,537.06 crore in the preceding September quarter

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Q3 net profit falls 2.68%. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 4:14 PM IST
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent to ₹12,537.98 crore.

ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹12,883.37 crore for the October-December period last year and ₹13,537.06 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender reported profit after tax of ₹11,318 crore, up from ₹11,792 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income jumped 7.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,932 crore during the reporting quarter, on the back of an 11.5 per cent loan growth and a 0.05 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30 per cent.

Its non-interest income, excluding treasury operations, increased 12.4 per cent to ₹7,525 crore during the reporting quarter.

It had to set aside ₹145 crore following the implementation of the new labour codes, and the overall provisions doubled to 2,556 crore.

The bank disclosed that the provisions included a ₹1,283 crore standard asset provision directed by the Reserve Bank in respect of agricultural loans after a supervisory review.

Topics :ICICI Bank ICICICompany News

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

