ICICI Bank Q3 profit declines 2.68% to ₹12,538 crore despite loan growth

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent to ₹12,537.98 crore.

ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹12,883.37 crore for the October-December period last year and ₹13,537.06 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender reported profit after tax of ₹11,318 crore, up from ₹11,792 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income jumped 7.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,932 crore during the reporting quarter, on the back of an 11.5 per cent loan growth and a 0.05 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30 per cent.