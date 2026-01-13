ICICI Lombard General Insurance's Q3 net profit falls 9% to ₹659 crore

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private sector general insurer, saw a 9.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 658.88 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26) due to an increase in expenses. Profit was down from Rs 724.38 crore in Q3 FY25.

The expenses of the insurer were up by 16.19 per cent YoY to Rs 6,039.06 crore in the quarter, while commissions rose by 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,343.1 crore.

Also, according to the new labour codes of the Government of India, the insurer has estimated an incremental gratuity expense of Rs 53.06 crore “as past service cost during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, resulting in a corresponding reduction in profit and increase in gratuity obligation.” As of December 31, 2025, unrecognised past service cost in respect of gratuity obligation amounts to Rs 16.93 crore.