HCLTech Q3 results: Net profit falls 11.2% to ₹4,076 cr; revenue up 13.3%

Revenue for the company grew 13.32 per cent in reported terms to ₹33,872 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 6.04 per cent.

HCLTech on Monday, reported a net profit of ₹4,076 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, down 11.2 per cent compared to ₹4,591 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, profit was down 3.75 per cent.