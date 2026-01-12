Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HCLTech Q3 results: Net profit falls 11.2% to ₹4,076 cr; revenue up 13.3%

HCLTech Q3 results: Net profit falls 11.2% to ₹4,076 cr; revenue up 13.3%

hcltech
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
HCLTech on Monday, reported a net profit of ₹4,076 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, down 11.2 per cent compared to ₹4,591 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, profit was down 3.75 per cent. 
Revenue for the company grew 13.32 per cent in reported terms to ₹33,872 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 6.04 per cent.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Topics :Breaking News

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

