TCS Q3FY26 result: Profit drops 14% to ₹10,657 cr, dividend declared

India's largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , on Monday reported a 13.9 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹10,657 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) from ₹12,380 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit slipped 11.7 per cent from ₹12,075 crore.

The firm's revenue from operations, however, grew 4.9 per cent at ₹67,087 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹63,973 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 2 per cent ₹65,799 crore.

TCS also approved an interim dividend of ₹11 per share and a special dividend of ₹46 per share, taking the total payout to ₹57 per share.