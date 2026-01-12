Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TCS Q3FY26 result: Profit drops 14% to ₹10,657 cr, dividend declared

TCS Q3FY26 result: Profit drops 14% to ₹10,657 cr, dividend declared

TCS Q3FY26 results: Revenue from operations grew 4.9 per cent at ₹67,087 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹63,973 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 2 per cent ₹65,799 crore

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
India's largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday reported a 13.9 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹10,657 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) from ₹12,380 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit slipped 11.7 per cent from ₹12,075 crore.
 
The firm's revenue from operations, however, grew 4.9 per cent at ₹67,087 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹63,973 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 2 per cent ₹65,799 crore. 
 
TCS also approved an interim dividend of ₹11 per share and a special dividend of ₹46 per share, taking the total payout to ₹57 per share.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

