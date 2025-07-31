Icra Q1 results: Profit rises 19% to ₹43 crore on ratings growth

Domestic rating agency ICRA on Thursday reported a 19.2 per cent growth in profit at ₹42.8 crore its June quarter.

The firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹35.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.4 per cent to ₹124.5 crore for the June quarter compared to ₹114.8 crore a year earlier.

In the current quarter, ICRA has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Fintellix India Pvt Ltd for $ 26 million (₹225 crore). The acquisition is subject to the completion of mutually agreed conditions as per the share purchase agreement (SPA).

ICRA MD and Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said, "Our ratings business continued to benefit from a supportive credit environment, marked by strong bond issuances and securitisation activity. "The research & analytics segment remained stable, with growth in risk management and market data offset by the residual impact of ESG project discontinuation in the previous year." Given the adverse impact of the escalation in geopolitical conflicts, heightened uncertainty around tariffs, and excess rainfall in May and the second half of June on demand and economic activity, ICRA anticipates India's gross domestic product growth to decelerate to 6.1-6.5 per cent in Q1, FY26 from the high 7.4 per cent in Q4, FY25.