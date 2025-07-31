Icra Q1 results: Profit rises 19% to ₹43 crore on ratings growth

Domestic rating agency ICRA on Thursday reported a 19.2 per cent growth in profit at ₹42.8 crore its June quarter.
The firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹35.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.4 per cent to ₹124.5 crore for the June quarter compared to ₹114.8 crore a year earlier.
In the current quarter, ICRA has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Fintellix India Pvt Ltd for $ 26 million (₹225 crore). The acquisition is subject to the completion of mutually agreed conditions as per the share purchase agreement (SPA).
ICRA MD and Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said, "Our ratings business continued to benefit from a supportive credit environment, marked by strong bond issuances and securitisation activity.
"The research & analytics segment remained stable, with growth in risk management and market data offset by the residual impact of ESG project discontinuation in the previous year." Given the adverse impact of the escalation in geopolitical conflicts, heightened uncertainty around tariffs, and excess rainfall in May and the second half of June on demand and economic activity, ICRA anticipates India's gross domestic product growth to decelerate to 6.1-6.5 per cent in Q1, FY26 from the high 7.4 per cent in Q4, FY25.
We have maintained our GDP growth projection for FY26 at 6.2 per cent, amid expectations of an upbeat outlook for domestic consumption and government capex, even as we remain circumspect around the outcomes for exports and private capex, ICRA said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app