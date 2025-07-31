TVS Motor logs 32% rise in Q1 net profit on highest-ever quarterly sales

TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 32 per cent growth in net profit to ₹610 crore during the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), driven by its highest-ever quarterly sales. The company had posted a profit of ₹461 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹12,210 crore in the April-June quarter, up 18 per cent from ₹10,314 crore in Q1FY25. It sold a total of 1.27 million two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including exports, in Q1FY26, registering a 17 per cent growth in sales. Motorcycle sales grew by 21 per cent, with 621,000 units sold in Q1FY26. Scooter sales also grew by 19 per cent to 499,000 units. Three-wheeler sales, meanwhile, grew by 46 per cent to 45,000 units.

The company board has cleared a proposal to raise funds up to ₹500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, over a period of time. ALSO READ: Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control “Our international business was the highest ever during this quarter. We are seeing stable demand from Africa, and we are positive that this growth will sustain. With regards to magnet shortage, we are looking at alternatives, including going magnet-free in the long term. However, we have challenges in the short term,” said K N Radhakrishnan, chief executive officer (CEO), TVS Motor. He added that he expects sales to pick up in coming quarters due to a better monsoon this year.