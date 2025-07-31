Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TVS Motor logs 32% rise in Q1 net profit on highest-ever quarterly sales

TVS Motor logs 32% rise in Q1 net profit on highest-ever quarterly sales

TVS Motor posts record Q1 sales and 32% profit growth; exports hit all-time high, standalone PBT and EBITDA margins also show strong improvement

TVS Motor posted its highest operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹1,263 crore, with a growth of 32 per cent in Q1FY26. | Photo: Bloomberg
TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 32 per cent growth in net profit to ₹610 crore during the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), driven by its highest-ever quarterly sales. The company had posted a profit of ₹461 crore in the same period last year.  
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹12,210 crore in the April-June quarter, up 18 per cent from ₹10,314 crore in Q1FY25. It sold a total of 1.27 million two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including exports, in Q1FY26, registering a 17 per cent growth in sales. Motorcycle sales grew by 21 per cent, with 621,000 units sold in Q1FY26. Scooter sales also grew by 19 per cent to 499,000 units. Three-wheeler sales, meanwhile, grew by 46 per cent to 45,000 units. 
 
The company board has cleared a proposal to raise funds up to ₹500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, over a period of time. 
 
“Our international business was the highest ever during this quarter. We are seeing stable demand from Africa, and we are positive that this growth will sustain. With regards to magnet shortage, we are looking at alternatives, including going magnet-free in the long term. However, we have challenges in the short term,” said K N Radhakrishnan, chief executive officer (CEO), TVS Motor. He added that he expects sales to pick up in coming quarters due to a better monsoon this year. 
 
On a standalone basis, TVS Motor’s revenue was up 20 per cent at ₹10,081 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹8,376 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also posted its highest profit before tax (PBT) of ₹1,053 crore, recording a growth of 35 per cent. Further, its standalone net profit grew by 35 per cent to ₹779 crore as against ₹577 crore in Q1FY25.
 
TVS Motor posted its highest operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹1,263 crore, with a growth of 32 per cent in Q1FY26. Its operating Ebitda margin improved by 100 basis points (bps) to 12.5 per cent, as against 11.5 per cent in Q1FY25. 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

