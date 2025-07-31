Emami Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹164 cr on operational efficiency

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹164 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by improved operating performance despite muted revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹150.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company informed bourses.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹904.1 crore in the June quarter, almost flat compared to ₹906.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Emami's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding associates, grew to ₹235.8 crore from ₹226.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Despite revenue being largely stable, cost optimisation and operational efficiency supported profit growth," the company said. The company's total expenses stood at ₹689.9 crore, up from ₹689.6 crore in the year-ago period. International markets contributed ₹141.7 crore to revenues during the quarter, up from ₹138.5 crore in Q1FY25, while the domestic business remained steady at ₹762.4 crore. Vice Chairman and MD Harsha V Agarwal said, Our performance this quarter reflects the underlying strength and resilience of our brands, even in the face of an unusually subdued summer... The Man Company's return to growth in June 2025 is especially encouraging, and we are confident of sustaining this trajectory through sharper positioning and a comprehensive brand revamp.