Swiggy Q1 FY26 result: Loss widens to ₹1,197 crore as expenses jump 60%

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), widening from a loss of ₹611 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s losses also deepened from ₹1,081 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, jumped 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,048 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹3,310 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 11.4 per cent from ₹4,531 crore in the previous quarter.

The loss widened due to a 60 per cent surge in total expenses, which rose to ₹6,244 crore in the April–June quarter from ₹3,908 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, expenses increased 11 per cent from ₹5,610 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also stated that its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss increased to ₹813 crore during the quarter. ALSO READ: Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70% "Seasonal investments into delivery partner availability during rains, bunched with the regular annual appraisal cycle in Q1, kept our adjusted Ebitda margin at 2.4 per cent (vs 2.9 per cent in Q4); a seasonal impact which will normalise as the year progresses," the food aggregator said in a BSE filing. Swiggy: Segment-wise performance Food delivery gross order value (GOV) registered an 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Swiggy's quick-commerce arm, Instamart, posted a total loss of ₹896 crore for the quarter. The segment reported 108 per cent Y-o-Y GOV growth and 21 per cent sequential growth, driven by a 16 per cent rise in average order value (AOV). The company also added 41 new dark stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 1,062.

The 'Out-of-Home Consumption' segment maintained profitability, with 61 per cent Y-o-Y GOV growth and adjusted Ebitda margin improving to 0.5 per cent of GOV. The company also stated that its platform's average monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y to 21.6 million.

"Swiggy’s Food delivery business continues to deliver robust growth, while innovating to create new customer propositions which can open up the market further. Bolt and 99-store are efforts to ensure that we keep challenging the status quo, and help our restaurant partners garner new users and incremental consumption. Instamart witnessed a massive leap in AOV led by assortment expansion and Maxxsaver adoption. Focus has been on agile and calibrated network expansion, and improving wallet-share by increasing basket size, which is one of the prime determinants of long-term profitability," said Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer of Swiggy.