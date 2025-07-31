Swiggy Q1 FY26 result: Loss widens to ₹1,197 crore as expenses jump 60%

Swiggy: Segment-wise performance
- Food delivery gross order value (GOV) registered an 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth
- Swiggy's quick-commerce arm, Instamart, posted a total loss of ₹896 crore for the quarter. The segment reported 108 per cent Y-o-Y GOV growth and 21 per cent sequential growth, driven by a 16 per cent rise in average order value (AOV). The company also added 41 new dark stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 1,062.
- The 'Out-of-Home Consumption' segment maintained profitability, with 61 per cent Y-o-Y GOV growth and adjusted Ebitda margin improving to 0.5 per cent of GOV.
Swiggy Q1 FY26 result highlights
- Revenue from operations: ₹5,048 crore
- Loss: ₹1,197 crore
- Earnings per share: ₹5.04 (basic and diluted)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app