Coal India Q1 results: PAT dips over 20% to ₹8,734, income falls by 4.9%

Coal India on Thursday posted an over 20 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734.17 crore in the June quarter, mainly impacted by lower sales.
The country's largest coal-producing company had clocked a net profit of Rs 10,943.55 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.
In the first quarter, Coal India has reported a total income of Rs 37,458.05 crore, down from Rs 39,388.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.
As per the company filing, its sales fell to Rs 31,880.43 crore from Rs 33,170.13 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.
Its expenses inched up to Rs 25,893.12 crore against Rs 25,326.66 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company's Board of Directors declared the first interim dividend for the FY26 at Rs 5.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on the date.
The company has fixed Wednesday, 6th August 2025, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend on equity shares for the FY26, and payment of dividend shall be made by August 30.
