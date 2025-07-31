Coal India Q1 results: PAT dips over 20% to ₹8,734, income falls by 4.9%

Coal India on Thursday posted an over 20 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734.17 crore in the June quarter, mainly impacted by lower sales.

The country's largest coal-producing company had clocked a net profit of Rs 10,943.55 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

In the first quarter, Coal India has reported a total income of Rs 37,458.05 crore, down from Rs 39,388.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As per the company filing, its sales fell to Rs 31,880.43 crore from Rs 33,170.13 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

Its expenses inched up to Rs 25,893.12 crore against Rs 25,326.66 crore in the same period a year ago.