IDFC First Bank Q2 profit rises 76% on lower provisions; NIM narrows

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 75.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, to ₹352 crore, driven by a 16 per cent fall in provisions — mainly in the microfinance portfolio — to ₹1,452 crore from ₹1,732 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) grew 6.8 per cent to ₹5,113 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) declined 59 basis points year-on-year to 5.59 per cent. The NIM for the preceding quarter (Q1 FY26) stood at 5.71 per cent.

Fee and other income rose 13.2 per cent to ₹1,836 crore, even as trading gains fell 47.1 per cent to ₹56 crore during the quarter under review.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) declined 4.2 per cent to ₹1,880 crore. The private sector lender reported a 19.7 per cent year-on-year growth in loans to ₹2.23 trillion, led by mortgages, vehicle loans, and consumer loans. However, its microfinance portfolio shrank 41.6 per cent year-on-year as of September 30, 2025, forming 2.7 per cent of funded assets compared with 5.6 per cent a year earlier. The bank attributed the lower provisions to reduced stress in its microfinance book. It utilised ₹75 crore from its microfinance provision buffer during Q2 FY26 and continues to hold ₹240 crore as contingent provision.