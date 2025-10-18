Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Federal Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit falls 9.6% to ₹955 crore

Federal Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit falls 9.6% to ₹955 crore

The bank to consider equity fund raise next week

Federal bank, indian bank, federal
The bank’s asset quality improved further during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 1.83 per cent from 2.09 per cent a year ago, and net NPA at 0.48 per cent versus 0.57 per cent. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Private sector lender Federal Bank reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its net profit to Rs 955 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26) due to higher provisions for unsecured loans.
  Net Interest income rose 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,495 crore, with growth in net advances remaining in single digit at 6.23 per cent.
 
Net interest margin fell to 3.06 per cent as compared to 3.12 per cent in Q2FY25, while on a sequential basis, the interest margin expanded by 12 basis points.
 
KVS Manian, managing director and CEO of Federal Bank, said in the post earnings press conference that the bank had started making accelerated provisions for unsecured lending since the third quarter of last financial year which is impacting net profit.
 
Provisions rose to Rs 689 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 509 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Chief Financial Officer of the bank, Venkatraman Venkateswaran, said the 12-bps margin improvement sequentially was driven by lower deposit and borrowing costs, benefits from the reduction in cash reserve ratio.
 
Other income went up 12 per cent to Rs 1,082 crore, mainly driven by 13 per cent rise in fee income to Rs 886 crore.
 
The bank’s asset quality improved further during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 1.83 per cent from 2.09 per cent a year ago, and net NPA at 0.48 per cent versus 0.57 per cent.
 
Federal Bank’s total deposits rose 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.89 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025. The current account savings account (CASA) ratio improved 94 basis points to 31.01 per cent, with CASA deposits up 10.7 per cent to Rs 89,591 crore.
 
Separately, the bank said the board will consider raising funds via right issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement, or any other mode on October 24. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹12,359 crore

Yes Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 18.3% to ₹654 crore on higher income

Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

All-round growth propels RIL earnings by 9.7%, sales jump 10% in Q2

JSW Steel Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 269.7% to ₹1,623 crore

Topics :Company NewsFederal BankQ2 results

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story