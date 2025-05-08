Jindal Stainless Q4 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹590 crore on one-time gains

Jindal Stainless on Thursday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 590 crore in March quarter of FY25, primarily on account of one-time gain from two exceptional items.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 501 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a statement.

The net revenue increased 8 per cent to Rs 10,198 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 from Rs 9,454 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, in the entire FY25, net profit fell to Rs 2,500 crore from Rs 2,693 crore in FY24.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

The company's consolidated net debt as on March 31, 2025 stood at Rs 3,899 crore.

Also Read

In a post-earnings call, JSL MD Abhyuday Jindal said the rise in profit numbers was primarily because of two exceptional items -- dividend payout from Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) and stake sale in Jindal Coke.

As per details shared by JSL, the company received Rs 152 crore from divestments in Jindal Coke Limited, and got a dividend of Rs 245 crore from JUSL.

He said in Q4 FY25, the export demand began to rise once more, which was fulfilled by ramping up capacity utilisation. This is projected to continue improving in the short and mid-term, especially in quality-conscious markets like the US and EU, as "the old customers have started to return".

On imports, the MD said, Chinese and Vietnamese imports continued to challenge India's stainless steel industry, accounting for over 70 per cent of total imports in this fiscal, with low-priced stainless steel often rerouted through ASEAN countries, including Vietnam.

While FY25 saw a 7 per cent YoY rise in imports from China, imports from Vietnam surged by 176 per cent in FY25 and by 64 per cent in Q4FY25 over their respective periods, reflecting continued circumvention practices.