Asian Paints Q4 result: Net profit falls 45% to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

Asian Paints on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹692.1 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks a 44.9 per cent decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,256.7 crore. Sequentially, the profit dropped by 37.7 per cent from ₹1,256.7 crore.

Asian Paints' consolidated revenue from operations diminished by 4.3 per cent to ₹8,358.9 crore from ₹8,730.8 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, the revenue saw a drop of 2.2 per cent from ₹8,549.4 crore.

The company further added that the Home Décor categories saw a muted performance in Q4 FY25 with "pressure on household disposable incomes". Asian Paints' FY25 result For the entire year, the Asians Paints registered a profit of ₹3,667.2 crore, a 32. 8 per cent decline from ₹5,460.2 crore in FY24. Moreover, the revenue from from operations dropped by 4.5 per cent to ₹33,797.4 crore in FY25 from ₹35,382.1 crore in FY24. "The weak demand conditions prevalent for the past few quarters continued to affect the paint industry even in the last quarter of the financial year. The demand for decorative coatings was only marginally better than in the third quarter. The domestic decorative business registered a volume growth of 1.8 per cent, but standalone revenues declined by 5 per cent," Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, said.The company further added that the Home Décor categories saw a muted performance in Q4 FY25 with "pressure on household disposable incomes".

Asian Paints' Dividend

The board of directors of the company proposed a final dividend of ₹20.55 per equity share, which would take the total dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to ₹24.8 apiece.

Shares of Asian Paints were down 0.8 per cent at ₹2,313.8 apiece at 2.50 pm on the BSE on Thursday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.