REC Q4 results: Net profit rises 5.6% to Rs 4,304 cr, revenue up 17%

The company's revenue from operatuions has increased by 17 per cent to Rs 15,333.54 crore

Electricity, Energy
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) has posted a profit after tax of ₹4,304 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, the company had posted a PAT of ₹4,079.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
 
The company's revenue from operations has increased by 17 per cent to ₹15,333.54 crore in Q4 FY25. The company had reported ₹12,671.18 crore in revenue from operations in Q4 FY24.
 
The company's total income rose to ₹15,348.37 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹12,706.66 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
For the full financial year FY25, net profit increased to ₹15,884.23 crore from ₹14,145.46 crore in FY24. Total income for the year also grew, reaching ₹56,434 crore compared to ₹47,571.23 crore in FY24.
 
The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹2.60 per share for FY25. This comes in addition to the interim dividends totaling ₹15.40 per share declared in four installments during the year, bringing the total dividend payout for FY25 to ₹18 per share, based on a face value of ₹10 each.

Additionally, the board has approved the creation of a joint venture between its wholly owned subsidiary, REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), and BHEL. The joint venture will have equal ownership (50:50) and will focus on the development of renewable energy, power, and infrastructure projects. 
REC FY25 Financial Summary 
Net Profit: ₹15,884.23 crore (up 12 per cent from ₹14,145.46 crore in FY24)
 
Q4 FY25 Highlights
 
Revenue: ₹15,333.54 crore
 
Net Profit : ₹4,304 crore
 
Earnings per Share (EPS): ₹16.24 (Basic and Diluted)
 
FY25 Highlights
 
Revenue: ₹56,366.55 crore
 
Net Profit: ₹15,884.23 crore
 
EPS: ₹60.20 (Basic and Diluted)
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

