Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 187.605 crore

Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers has posted a net profit of ₹187.605 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. The PAT has increased by 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Consolidated revenue reached ₹6,182 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a 37 per cent year-on-year increase.

In India, standalone Q4 FY25 revenue was ₹5,350 crore, which has increased by 38 per cent.

The Middle East operations delivered ₹784 crore in revenue, marking a 26 per cent increase Y-o-Y and PAT increased by 22 per cent.

The jeweller had reported a net profit of ₹137.493 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023–24.