Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 187.605 crore

The jeweller had reported a net profit of ₹137.493 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers has posted a net profit of ₹187.605 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. The PAT has increased by 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The jeweller had reported a net profit of ₹137.493 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023–24. 
Consolidated revenue reached ₹6,182 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a 37 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
In India, standalone Q4 FY25 revenue was ₹5,350 crore, which has increased by 38 per cent.
 
The Middle East operations delivered ₹784 crore in revenue, marking a 26 per cent increase Y-o-Y and PAT increased by 22 per cent.
 
Candere, the company’s online lifestyle jewellery arm, generated ₹28 crore in Q4 FY25 revenue but posted a net loss of ₹12 crore. 
In FY25, the company’s consolidated revenue climbed to ₹25,045 crore—up 35 per cent from ₹18,516 crore a year earlier—while profit after tax rose to ₹714 crore versus ₹596 crore in FY24.
 
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

