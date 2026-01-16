Wipro Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 7% to ₹3,119 cr; dividend declared

Information technology (IT) firm Wipro on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,119 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), down 7 per cent from ₹3,353.8 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell 3.9 per cent from ₹3,246.2 crore. The Bengaluru-based IT major attributed the decline in profit to the implementation of new labour codes.

"Employee benefits expense includes impact of past service cost on gratuity due to implementation of new labour code of ₹302.8 during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025," the company said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,555.8 crore from ₹22,318.8 crore in Q3FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue increased 3.8 per cent from ₹22,697.3 crore. Wipro's board also approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share with the record date set on January 27. "In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter. We saw greater adoption of our AI-enabled platforms and solutions, scaled AI-led delivery through WINGS and WEGA, and expanded our innovation network across global locations," said Srini Pallia, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) at Wipro.