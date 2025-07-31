JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit jumps 42% to ₹743 crore; revenue up 78%

JSW Energy on Thursday posted over 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹743 crore in the June quarter due to renewables capacity additions and contributions from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant.

The company posted a net profit of ₹522 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

According to the statement, total revenue increased 78 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,411 crore from ₹3,043 crore, driven by organic capacity additions and contribution from Mahanadi and O2 Power.

"Strategic acquisitions fuelling EBITDA growth as Mahanadi plant contributed incremental, ₹867 crore while O2 Power (consolidated since Apr 9, 2025) contributed ₹219 crore of EBITDA during the quarter," it stated.