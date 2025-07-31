JSW Energy Q1 results: Profit jumps 42% to ₹743 crore; revenue up 78%

JSW Energy on Thursday posted over 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹743 crore in the June quarter due to renewables capacity additions and contributions from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant.
The company posted a net profit of ₹522 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.
According to the statement, total revenue increased 78 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,411 crore from ₹3,043 crore, driven by organic capacity additions and contribution from Mahanadi and O2 Power.
"Strategic acquisitions fuelling EBITDA growth as Mahanadi plant contributed incremental, ₹867 crore while O2 Power (consolidated since Apr 9, 2025) contributed ₹219 crore of EBITDA during the quarter," it stated.
During the quarter, the net electricity generation rose 71 per cent year-on-year to 13.5 billion units (BUs from 7.8 BUs year ago) driven by organic RE capacity additions, contribution from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant and higher generation at Vijayanagar long-term tie-up.
Renewable Energy generation is up 54 per cent year-on-year to 5.0 BUs while thermal generation is up 83 per cent to 8.5 BUs.
Short-term volumes increased 58 per cent to 1.7 BUs due to shift towards domestic coal based open capacity.
Short-term thermal sales at 1,630 million units (MUs) were up 63 per cent with the shift towards domestic coal-based capacity (Utkal and Mahanadi).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app