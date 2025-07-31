Radico Khaitan Q1 results: Profit jumps 73% to ₹130 crore on volume

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Thursday reported a 73.14 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹130.52 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹75.38 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing by Radico Khaitan, which owns brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, and the 8 PM series.

Its revenue from operations increased 24.56 per cent to ₹5,313.51 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹4,265.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Radico Khaitan's total expenses climbed 23.18 per cent to ₹5,133.54 crore in the June quarter. The total income of Radico Khaitan, which includes other income, in the June quarter, was ₹531,457 crore, up 24.55 per cent. In the June quarter, Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume rose 37.5 per cent to 9.72 million cases. Prestige & Above brand volume rose 16.8 per cent to 3.84 million cases, and contributed 41.5 per cent to the IMFL volume. Its Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said: "We continued to make significant progress on our premiumisation journey, with our premium portfolio driving robust revenue growth. During Q1 FY2026, we recorded an impressive 37.5 per cent IMFL volume growth, resulting in the highest-ever quarterly volumes, net sales, and EBITDA".

Radico Khaitan's EBITDA surged 55.6 per cent to ₹230.7 crore in the June quarter. This has been led by a "stable raw material environment and a favourable product mix contributed to meaningful margin expansion", said Khaitan. On the outlook, its Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said the company would continue premiumisation as it has introduced a fast-growing super-premium space with the introduction of brands. "As the year unfolds, we remain confident in sustaining strong topline growth. With a broadly stable raw material environment and continued premiumisation, we are well-positioned to deliver margin expansion and further net debt reduction," he noted.