Cipla Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 57% to ₹676 crore, revenue flat

Drug major Cipla on Friday reported a 57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹675.80 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company reported a profit of ₹1,570.51 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell around 50 per cent from ₹1,351.17 crore.

The decline was primarily driven by a production halt at the exclusive manufacturer of Lanreotide, its second-largest revenue-contributing tumour drug, Reuters reported.

The company's revenue from operations from the quarter reamained largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis at ₹6,962.97 crore from ₹6,961.6 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue declined 6.5 per cent from ₹7,447.42 crore.