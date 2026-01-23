Q3 results today: BPCL, Cipla, JSW Steel among 54 firms on Jan 23

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include BFL Asset Finvest, Godrej Consumer Products, India Cements, JSW Energy, Nuvama Wealth Management, Piramal Finance, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Total income declined to ₹6,122 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹6,591 crore a year earlier. At the same time, total expenditure rose to ₹4,677 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹4,569 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,020.22 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹1,528.71 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Sequentially, revenue grew 23 per cent from ₹1,643.04 crore.

Asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets easing to 3.33 per cent of gross advances, from 4.68 per cent in the third quarter of FY25.

Market overview for January 23

Indian equity markets are likely to open on a muted note on Friday, even as bulls look to build on momentum supported by easing geopolitical concerns.

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance, was down 0.06 per cent, or 14 points, at 7:45 am. Trading on Dalal Street is expected to remain stock-specific, with the earnings season in full swing.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday amid indications of easing trade tensions between the US and Europe. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had gained 0.82 per cent at the time of writing.