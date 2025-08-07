Kalyan Jewellers Q1 results: PAT jumps 49% to ₹264 cr, revenue up 31%

Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday reported a 48.73 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹264.08 crore during the quarter ended June 30.

The company's PAT stood at ₹177.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the Thrissur-headquartered jeweller said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 31.48 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹7,268.47 crore compared to ₹5,527.81 crore a year ago.

"We have started off the ongoing quarter well despite continuing volatility in gold prices and a higher base. We are upbeat about the upcoming festive season across the country and are gearing up for the launch of fresh collections and campaigns," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.