Lincoln Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 17% to ₹28 cr, share jumps 8.5%

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a nearly 17 per cent growth in net profit to ₹27.70 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to ₹23.69 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income rose by 7.3 per cent to ₹169.34 crore in the first quarter of FY26 compared to ₹157.69 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"EBITDA for Q1 FY26 was reported at ₹39.08 crore as compared to EBITDA of ₹33.14 crore in Q1 FY25, growth of 17.92 per cent Y-o-Y, the statement said.

The company is targeting a revenue of ₹1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Mahendra Patel said.