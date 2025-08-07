Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Lincoln Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 17% to ₹28 cr, share jumps 8.5%

Lincoln Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 17% to ₹28 cr, share jumps 8.5%




Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a nearly 17 per cent growth in net profit to ₹27.70 crore for the April-June quarter as compared to ₹23.69 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income rose by 7.3 per cent to ₹169.34 crore in the first quarter of FY26 compared to ₹157.69 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"EBITDA for Q1 FY26 was reported at ₹39.08 crore as compared to EBITDA of ₹33.14 crore in Q1 FY25, growth of 17.92 per cent Y-o-Y, the statement said.

The company is targeting a revenue of ₹1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by business expansion into high-value product lines and entry into new markets, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Mahendra Patel said.

This goal is part of a broader strategy to achieve a 15-18 per cent annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments, Patel added.

During the first quarter, the company started its bulk drug manufacturing plant, he said, adding that the company has received approvals for 10 products and others are under process. The company has invested ₹4 crore for this plant from internal accruals.

Shares of the company jumped by 8.47 per cent to close at at ₹576.90 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

