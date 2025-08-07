Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Kalpataru Projects Q1 results: Net profit surges 154% to ₹214 crore

Its total income rose to ₹6,187.52 crore in the quarter from ₹4,608.5 crore a year ago.
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday posted nearly a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹213.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹83.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, a BSE filing said.

Its total income rose to ₹6,187.52 crore in the quarter from ₹4,608.5 crore a year ago.

The board also accorded its consent to increase the period validity of the approval granted by it to provide counter bank guarantee or standby letter of credit or corporate guarantee to lenders of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, 65 per cent subsidiary of the company up to June 30, 2026, for an amount not exceeding USD 65 million, and delegated authority to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, for the same. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

