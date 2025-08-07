Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.7% to ₹452.45 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated profit after tax to ₹452.45 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher raw material cost and challenges in the Indonesian business.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹450.69 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹3,661.86 crore as against ₹3,331.58 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at ₹3,113.14 crore in the quarter as compared to ₹2,744.36 crore in the same period last fiscal. Cost of raw materials, including packing material consumed was higher at ₹1,480.31 crore as against ₹1,289.68 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, exceptional item in the consolidated financial results includes an amount of ₹19.54 crore related to litigation settlement in Indonesia, it added. The board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of ₹5 per share of the face value of ₹1 each, GCPL said. GCPL Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati said Q1FY26 has been a good quarter, in particular on a standalone basis, excluding soaps, delivering an underlying volume growth around teens, led by robust broad-based performance. India has had a good quarter, delivering revenue growth of 8 per cent and volume growth of 5 per cent, he said, adding soaps volume growth was "impacted by volume-price rebalancing".

"Our international business has been impacted due to macro headwinds and competitive pricing pressures in Indonesia which was compensated by strong performance in Africa," he noted. Sitapati further said,"Our Indonesia business has been impacted by macro headwinds and competitive pricing pressures. However, we expect this to be transitory in nature with the situation likely to improve in a few months.". In India, sales grew by 8 per cent to ₹2,307 crore, GCPL said, adding the home care segment grew by 16 per cent while personal care was up 1 per cent. The company further said Indonesia faced a difficult quarter. Macro headwinds and increased competitive intensity led to flat underlying volume growth (UVG). Sales de-grew by 4 per cent in constant currency and Indian rupee terms.