Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

Nalco' board of directors also approved a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share for FY25

Nalco logo
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,049.48 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a strong 78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹588.42 crore in Q1 FY25. However, profit declined sharply on a sequential basis, falling nearly 49 per cent from ₹2,067.23 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).
 
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,806.94 crore in Q1 FY26, up 33 per cent from ₹2,856.10 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue declined by 28 per cent from ₹5,267.83 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.
 
Nalco's board of directors also approved a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share for the FY25.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lincoln Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 17% to ₹28 cr, share jumps 8.5%

Q1 results today: LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products among 233 on Aug 7

Fortis Q1 profit jumps 53% to ₹267 cr, revenue up 16.6% on strong growth

Hero MotoCorp rides on Ather IPO to log 65% surge in Q1 net profit

Bajaj Auto Q1 profit up 14% as exports, EVs and premium bikes drive growth

Topics :NalcoNational Aluminium CompanyQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story