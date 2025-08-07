Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

State-run National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,049.48 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), marking a strong 78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹588.42 crore in Q1 FY25. However, profit declined sharply on a sequential basis, falling nearly 49 per cent from ₹2,067.23 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,806.94 crore in Q1 FY26, up 33 per cent from ₹2,856.10 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue declined by 28 per cent from ₹5,267.83 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.