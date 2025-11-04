Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹133 crore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has reported an increase of 11.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹133.31 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹119.76 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

However, its revenue from operations was flat at ₹1,954.18 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at ₹1,951.37 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints were at ₹1,800.94 crore, marginally up in the September quarter.

Kansai Nerolac's total income, which includes other income, was flat at ₹1,982.61 crore.