Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹133 crore

Raw material prices remained benign though there was considerable volatility witnessed in the forex markets along with geopolitical uncertainty

Nerolac, Kansai Nerolac
Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints were at ₹1,800.94 crore, marginally up in the September quarter | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has reported an increase of 11.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹133.31 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹119.76 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

However, its revenue from operations was flat at ₹1,954.18 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at ₹1,951.37 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints were at ₹1,800.94 crore, marginally up in the September quarter.

Kansai Nerolac's total income, which includes other income, was flat at ₹1,982.61 crore.

"Overall demand in decorative was affected due to heavy and extended monsoons. The company continues to do well in areas of construction chemicals, waterproofing, wood finishes and projects. A shorter Diwali season and continued monsoons could impact growth in the short term," said Kansai Nerolac in its earnings statement.

Raw material prices remained benign though there was considerable volatility witnessed in the forex markets along with geopolitical uncertainty.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Tuesday were trading at ₹246.40 on BSE, down 1.06 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company ResultsNerolacKansai Nerolac Paints Q2 results

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

