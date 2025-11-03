Bharti Airtel reports two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for Q2FY26

Domestic telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,651 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), on the back of continued premiumisation in the mobile phone segment and record customer additions in broadband business.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 4,153 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

The second-largest domestic telecom company added 5.1 million smartphone subscribers during the quarter, and has overall added 22.2 million smartphone data users in the last 12 months.

The consolidated revenue of the firm for the second quarter came in at Rs 52,145 crore.

The average revenue per user (Arpu), a key metric for determining the growth of telecom companies, increased to Rs 256 for the quarter under review, up from Rs 233 in the same period a year ago. The company’s domestic business reported revenue of Rs 38,690 crore, a nearly 23 per cent year-on-year increase, due to premiumisation in the mobile phone segment. “We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of Rs 52,145 crore, growing 5.4 per cent sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9 per cent. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth

of 7.1 per cent,” the company’s vice-chairman and managing director, Gopal Vittal, said. To support its expanding user base, Bharti Airtel added 2,479 towers and 20,841 mobile broadband base stations in the second quarter period. Overall, in the last 12 months, the company said it had deployed 12,796 new towers and rolled out 44,104 kilometres of fibre. “Our homes business sustained strong momentum with 951,000 net customer additions and sequential revenue growth of 8.5 per cent. IPTV services continue to gain strong traction, driving our connected homes priority. Airtel Business reported strong results with 4.3 per cent sequential revenue growth. We saw multiple deal wins across connectivity, IOT (Internet of Things) and security business. Our solid balance sheet is a reflection of disciplined capital allocation, continued deleveraging and sustained operational excellence,” Vittal said.