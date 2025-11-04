Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm, 119 others on Nov 4

SBI Q2 results preview
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 3
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
- Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
- Aeroflex Neu Ltd
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
- Amco India Ltd-$
- Amwill Health Care Ltd
- Aplab Ltd
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Aptech Ltd
- Arman Holdings Ltd
- ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
- Allcargo Terminals Ltd
- B2B Software Technologies Ltd
- Bajaj Global Ltd
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
- Berger Paints India Ltd
- Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd
- Bijoy Hans Ltd
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- Bombay Talkies Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Castrol India Ltd
- Chalet Hotels Ltd
- Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
- John Cockerill India Ltd-$
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
- DCW Ltd
- Dee Development Engineers Ltd
- Deepak Spinners Ltd-$
- Digicontent Ltd
- Prataap Snacks Ltd
- Digitide Solutions Ltd
- GNG Electronics Ltd
- Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
- Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
- eMudhra Ltd
- Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
- EPACK Durable Ltd
- Escorts Kubota Ltd
- Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
- Filatex India Ltd
- Firstsource Solutions Ltd
- Fusion Finance Ltd
- Gateway Distriparks Ltd
- Gayatri Projects Ltd
- Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
- Greaves Cotton Ltd
- Greenply Industries Ltd
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
- Hawkins Cookers Ltd
- Home First Finance Company India Ltd
- Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
- Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd
- Indian Hotels Company Ltd
- India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
- InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
- International Combustion India Ltd
- Ion Exchange India Ltd-$
- Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
- Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
- Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd
- Kaynes Technology India Ltd
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
- KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
- Kalyani Steels Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd
- Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
- Maral Overseas Ltd
- Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
- One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
- Modis Navnirman Ltd
- Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd
- Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
- Nitin Spinners Ltd
- Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
- Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
- Oswal Agro Mills Ltd
- Oswal Greentech Ltd
- Panth Infinity Ltd
- One 97 Communications Ltd(Paytm)
- Peoples Investments Ltd
- Pune E - Stock Broking Ltd
- Prabha Energy Ltd
- Pradeep Metals Ltd
- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
- Ramco Systems Ltd
- Refex Industries Ltd
- RMC Switchgears Ltd
- Rane (Madras) Ltd
- State Bank of India
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Sheela Foam Ltd
- Shanti Gold International Ltd
- Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
- Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
- SNL Bearings Ltd
- Snowman Logistics Ltd
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
- Star Cement Ltd
- Starlog Enterprises Ltd
- Sunil Healthcare Ltd
- Suzlon Energy Ltd
- Timex Group India Ltd-$
- UFO Moviez India Ltd
- U. H. Zaveri Ltd
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
- WSFx Global Pay Ltd
- Worldwide Aluminium Ltd
- ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd
