Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm, 119 others on Nov 4

Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm, 119 others on Nov 4

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Adani Ports and SEZ, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Alembic, and Interglobe Aviation are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Indian equity markets are likely to open muted, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating a flat start
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 earnings on Monday.
 
Other key firms reporting today include Suzlon Energy, Interglobe Aviation, Escorts Kubota, Indian Hotels Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

SBI Q2 results preview

India’s largest lender, SBI, is likely to post muted earnings for Q2FY26, with analysts estimating a 3–17 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to around ₹15,282 crore, compared to ₹18,331 crore in Q2FY25.
 
While credit growth is expected to remain aligned with industry trends, margin pressure could impact overall profitability, according to market analysts.

M&M Q2 results preview

M&M shares advanced on Monday ahead of the results. The stock rose 2.95 per cent intraday to ₹3,589.35, before easing to ₹3,546.85, up 1.74 per cent at around 2:00 pm. The Sensex remained largely flat at 83,910.96. 
Analysts polled by Business Standard expect strong year-on-year revenue growth, driven by higher auto and farm equipment volumes, better product mix, and improved realisations—particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. However, margins may remain mixed due to rising EV share and firm commodity costs.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results highlights

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,651 crore in Q2FY26, more than double the ₹4,153 crore recorded a year earlier, supported by continued premiumisation in mobile services and strong broadband user additions. 
The company added 5.1 million smartphone users during the quarter, bringing its 12-month total additions to 22.2 million.
 
Consolidated revenue stood at ₹52,145 crore, while its India business contributed ₹38,690 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

Market overview for November 3

Indian equity markets are likely to open muted, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating a flat start. At 8 am, GIFT Nifty traded 29 points lower at 25,890. 
Investors are awaiting US trade data and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision. Most Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker — Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.36 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.39 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.32 per cent.
 
Overnight, US markets were mixed: the Nasdaq rose 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent. Gains were driven by a 4 per cent surge in Amazon following its $38-billion OpenAI deal, and a 2 per cent rise in Nvidia.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 3

  1. Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
  3. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
  4. Adani Enterprises Ltd
  5. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
  6. Aeroflex Neu Ltd
  7. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
  8. Amco India Ltd-$
  9. Amwill Health Care Ltd
  10. Aplab Ltd
  11. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  12. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  13. Aptech Ltd
  14. Arman Holdings Ltd
  15. ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
  16. Allcargo Terminals Ltd
  17. B2B Software Technologies Ltd
  18. Bajaj Global Ltd
  19. Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
  20. Berger Paints India Ltd
  21. Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd
  22. Bijoy Hans Ltd
  23. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
  24. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
  25. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
  26. Bombay Talkies Ltd
  27. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
  28. Castrol India Ltd
  29. Chalet Hotels Ltd
  30. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
  31. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
  32. John Cockerill India Ltd-$
  33. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd
  34. Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
  35. DCW Ltd
  36. Dee Development Engineers Ltd
  37. Deepak Spinners Ltd-$
  38. Digicontent Ltd
  39. Prataap Snacks Ltd
  40. Digitide Solutions Ltd
  41. GNG Electronics Ltd
  42. Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
  43. Elantas Beck India Ltd-$
  44. eMudhra Ltd
  45. Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
  46. EPACK Durable Ltd
  47. Escorts Kubota Ltd
  48. Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
  49. Filatex India Ltd
  50. Firstsource Solutions Ltd
  51. Fusion Finance Ltd
  52. Gateway Distriparks Ltd
  53. Gayatri Projects Ltd
  54. Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
  55. Greaves Cotton Ltd
  56. Greenply Industries Ltd
  57. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
  58. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  59. Hawkins Cookers Ltd
  60. Home First Finance Company India Ltd
  61. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
  62. Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd
  63. Indian Hotels Company Ltd
  64. India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
  65. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
  66. International Combustion India Ltd
  67. Ion Exchange India Ltd-$
  68. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
  69. Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
  70. Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd
  71. Kaynes Technology India Ltd
  72. Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
  73. K.P.R. Mill Limited
  74. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
  75. KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
  76. Kalyani Steels Ltd
  77. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  78. Mafatlal Industries Ltd
  79. Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
  80. Maral Overseas Ltd
  81. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
  82. One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
  83. Modis Navnirman Ltd
  84. Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd
  85. Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
  86. Nitin Spinners Ltd
  87. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
  88. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
  89. Oswal Agro Mills Ltd
  90. Oswal Greentech Ltd
  91. Panth Infinity Ltd
  92. One 97 Communications Ltd(Paytm)
  93. Peoples Investments Ltd
  94. Pune E - Stock Broking Ltd
  95. Prabha Energy Ltd
  96. Pradeep Metals Ltd
  97. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
  98. Ramco Systems Ltd
  99. Refex Industries Ltd
  100. RMC Switchgears Ltd
  101. Rane (Madras) Ltd
  102. State Bank of India
  103. Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
  104. Sheela Foam Ltd
  105. Shanti Gold International Ltd
  106. Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
  107. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
  108. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$
  109. SNL Bearings Ltd
  110. Snowman Logistics Ltd
  111. Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
  112. Star Cement Ltd
  113. Starlog Enterprises Ltd
  114. Sunil Healthcare Ltd
  115. Suzlon Energy Ltd
  116. Timex Group India Ltd-$
  117. UFO Moviez India Ltd
  118. U. H. Zaveri Ltd
  119. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
  120. Whirlpool of India Ltd
  121. WSFx Global Pay Ltd
  122. Worldwide Aluminium Ltd
  123. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

City Union Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹329 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

Gland Pharma Q2 results: Profit rises 12% on recovery at Europe's Cenexi

AWL Agri Business Q2 results: Net profit declines 21% to ₹245 crore

Ambuja Cement Q2 results: Profit jumps 268% to ₹1,766 cr, revenue up 25%

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultssbiAdani EnterprisesAdani Enterprise LtdM&MPaytmBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story