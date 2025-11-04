Q2 results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm, 119 others on Nov 4

State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and One 97 Communications (Paytm) are among the major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 earnings on Monday.

Other key firms reporting today include Suzlon Energy, Interglobe Aviation, Escorts Kubota, Indian Hotels Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Alembic Pharmaceuticals.

SBI Q2 results preview

India’s largest lender, SBI, is likely to post muted earnings for Q2FY26 , with analysts estimating a 3–17 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to around ₹15,282 crore, compared to ₹18,331 crore in Q2FY25.

While credit growth is expected to remain aligned with industry trends, margin pressure could impact overall profitability, according to market analysts. M&M Q2 results preview M&M shares advanced on Monday ahead of the results. The stock rose 2.95 per cent intraday to ₹3,589.35, before easing to ₹3,546.85, up 1.74 per cent at around 2:00 pm. The Sensex remained largely flat at 83,910.96. ALSO READ: M&M Q2 preview: Here's what to expect from SUV maker in September quarter Analysts polled by Business Standard expect strong year-on-year revenue growth, driven by higher auto and farm equipment volumes, better product mix, and improved realisations—particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. However, margins may remain mixed due to rising EV share and firm commodity costs.

Bharti Airtel Q2 results highlights Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,651 crore in Q2FY26, more than double the ₹4,153 crore recorded a year earlier, supported by continued premiumisation in mobile services and strong broadband user additions. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q2FY26 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹8,651 crore The company added 5.1 million smartphone users during the quarter, bringing its 12-month total additions to 22.2 million. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹52,145 crore, while its India business contributed ₹38,690 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year. Market overview for November 3 Indian equity markets are likely to open muted, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating a flat start. At 8 am, GIFT Nifty traded 29 points lower at 25,890.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Nov 4: Bharti Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla Investors are awaiting US trade data and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision. Most Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker — Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.36 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.39 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.32 per cent. Overnight, US markets were mixed: the Nasdaq rose 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent. Gains were driven by a 4 per cent surge in Amazon following its $38-billion OpenAI deal, and a 2 per cent rise in Nvidia.