Adani Ports Q2FY26 result: Profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 cr, revenue jumps 30%

Adani Ports' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹5,550 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,109.05 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,445 crore. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 6.2 per cent from ₹3,314.59 crore.
 
APSEZ, which is India's largest private port operator, reported a 30 per cent increase in its revenue from operations to ₹9,167 crore from ₹7,067 crore during Q2FY25.
 
"Our strong, across-the-board profitable growth momentum truly underscores the success of our unmatched Integrated Transport Utility value proposition. Logistics and Marine businesses have continued their exponential growth trajectory, further reinforcing our port-gate to customer-gate offering," said Ashwani Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) at APSEZ. 
 
The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹5,550 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

