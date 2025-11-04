Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,109.05 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹2,445 crore. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 6.2 per cent from ₹3,314.59 crore.

APSEZ, which is India's largest private port operator, reported a 30 per cent increase in its revenue from operations to ₹9,167 crore from ₹7,067 crore during Q2FY25.

"Our strong, across-the-board profitable growth momentum truly underscores the success of our unmatched Integrated Transport Utility value proposition. Logistics and Marine businesses have continued their exponential growth trajectory, further reinforcing our port-gate to customer-gate offering," said Ashwani Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) at APSEZ.