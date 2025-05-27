KEC Q4 results: PAT grows 76% to Rs 268 cr; orderbook crosses Rs 33,000 cr

Engineering, procurement and construction firm KEC International has reported a 76 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 268 crore in March quarter, aided by higher revenues.

It had recorded a net profit of Rs 152 crore during the January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said.

KEC International increased its revenues to Rs 6,872 crore in the latest fourth quarter from Rs 6,165 crore in the same period a year ago, posting a rise of 11.46 per cent.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) also increased to Rs 539 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 388 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire fiscal, the net profit or PAT (profit after tax) at Rs 571 crore was up by 64.55 per cent against Rs 347 crore in FY24, the company said in a filing on Monday.

Revenue increased to Rs 21,847 crore from Rs 19,914 crore in the corresponding financial year.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

Its net debt including acceptances stands was at Rs 4,558 crore at end of FY25.

The company's order book as on March 2025 was of Rs 33,398 crore.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said: "We delivered record-breaking performance across revenues, profitability and order intake. Our Ebitda margins have shown consistent improvement, with Q4 FY25 clocking a commendable increase of 150 basis points to reach 7.8 per cent, up from 6.3 per cent in the same quarter last year. Our sharp focus on cash flow management is reflected in the significant reduction in debt levels and interest costs during the year." The order book has been substantially strengthened with multiple strategic wins, taking the combined order book and L1 (lowest bidder) position beyond Rs 40,000 crore. Backed by the robust order book and a healthy tender pipeline, the company is well positioned to drive sustained and profitable growth in the coming quarters, it said.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major and it has a significant presence in power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables sectors.