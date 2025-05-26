Monte Carlo Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 10.34 cr, revenue drops to Rs 206 cr

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 10.34 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 17.76 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Monte Carlo Fashions.

Its revenue from operation was marginally down at Rs 205.93 crore in the March Quarter against Rs 206.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Monte Carlo Fashions in the March quarter were down 4.6 per cent to Rs 228.11 crore.

For the financial year ended March 2025, Monte Carlo Fashions' profit was up 35.4 per cent to Rs 81.17 crore, from Rs 59.94 crore a year ago. In FY25, total consolidated income of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 4.23 per cent to Rs 1,135.58 crore.

Shares of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 610.80 on BSE, up 0.93 per cent.