Blue Dart Q4 results: Profit dips 29% to ₹55 cr, revenue rises to ₹1,417 cr

Blue Dart Express
File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd on Monday reported a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.15 crore for the March quarter of FY25.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 77.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from Blue Dart Express.

However, its revenue from operations rose 7.13 per cent to Rs 1,417.32 crore in the March Quarter. It was Rs 1,322.87 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total expenses in the March quarter increased 9.72 per cent to Rs 1,348.55 crore.

For the entire 2024-25, Blue Dart Express' profit fell 16.14 per cent to Rs 252.42 crore from Rs 301.01 crore a year ago.

Blue Dart Express' total consolidated income rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 5,762.16 crore.

Its Managing Director Balfour Manuel said: "Our focus in FY25 was on delivering consistency, maintaining service quality, and enhancing our offering strength with significant investments towards our aviation capabilities and infrastructure, an approach that will continue as we gear up for the future".

With a long-term perspective on these investments, it remains committed and several of these investments are front-loaded and anticipate upcoming business growth to drive cost optimisation.

"As we look ahead to FY26, we remain cautiously optimistic amid ongoing external uncertainties. Nonetheless, Blue Dart will continue to invest in expanding our network, advancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices," he said.

Shares of Blue Dart Express Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 7,183.65 apiece on BSE, down 2.39 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

