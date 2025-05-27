Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27
Q4 FY25 company results today: NMDC Steel, Hindustan Copper, and Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care will be among more than 300 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter
Stock Market: Investors will closely be watching 319 companies who will release their Q4 results for FY25 on May 27 (Photo: Shutterstock) Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NMDC, and JK Lakshmi Cement, will be among over 300 companies scheduled to release their
earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4)
of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 27. These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year ended March 31, 2025.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Bharat Dynamics, Bosch, Kalyani Forge, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, NMDC Steel, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry, and Minda Corporation.
Several other firms, including Afcom Holdings, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, ITI Ltd, Jindal Capital, Info Edge (India), Reliance Communications, Sansera Engineering, Starlit Power Systems, Suraj Industries, TTK Prestige, and V2 Retail, are also set to release their quarterly and yearly performance reports today.
Market overview May 27
On Monday, May 26, Indian equities extended gains for a second consecutive session. The BSE Sensex ended 455 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 82,176, while the Nifty50 advanced 148 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 25,001. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth ₹135.98 crore, whereas Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made net purchases of ₹1,745.72 crore.
However, on Tuesday, May 27, the benchmark indices opened on a muted note, reflecting cautious sentiment amid weak cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points to trade around 81,800 in early deals, while the Nifty50 slipped nearly 150 points to 24,856.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 27 Aarvee Denims & Exports Aashka Hospitals Aastamangalam Finance ADC India Communications Advance Lifestyles Afcom Holdings Ahasolar Technologies Asian Hotels (West) AJAX Engineering Alfa Transformers Alphalogic Techsys Alpine Housing Development Corporation Alacrity Securities Ambika Cotton Mills Amforge Industries Amines & Plasticizers Advance Metering Technology Arnold Holdings Artefact Projects Ashoka Refineries Asian Petroproducts & Exports Bartronics India Add-Shop ERetail Athena Constructions ATN International Avasara Finance Aveer Foods Avro India Indef Manufacturing Black Box Befound Movement Beryl Securities BJ Duplex Boards Zinka Logistics Solutions Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Bodal Chemicals Blue Pearl Agriventures Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Burnpur Cement BWL Capital Trust Carraro India Catvision Celebrity Fashions Clio Infotech Corporate Merchant Bankers CNI Research Compucom Software Conart Engineers Cords Cable Industries Creative Eye Cybele Industries Cyber Media India Datiware Maritime Infra DCM DCX Systems Deccan Cements Delta Manufacturing Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Digjam Decorous Investment & Trading Co Diligent Media Corporation Dolfin Rubbers Donear Industries Dynamatic Technologies Dynamic Microsteppers Ecoplast EID Parry India Elitecon International Entero Healthcare Solutions EPACK Durable EPIC Energy Esab India Integra Essentia Everest Organics Fairchem Organics Filmcity Media Focus Business Solution Frontline Financial Services Fundviser Capital (India) Galactico Corporate Services Galada Finance Gala Precision Engineering Ganesh Holdings Gateway Distriparks Gayatri Highways GCM Capital Advisors G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Globus Constructors & Developers Goel Food Products Golden Legand Leasing & finance Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Goodyear India GSL Securities Global Surfaces Gujarat Cotex Gujarat Craft Industries Gujarat Intrux Gujarat Investa Gujarat State Financial Corporation Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure Hercules Hoists Hexa Tradex Hindustan Tin Works Hit Kit Global Solutions ICDS IMP Powers Indo Euro Indchem Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Indian Terrain Fashions Indus Finance Jackson Investments J.A. Finance Jainex Aamcol Jain Marmo Industries Jet Freight Logistics Jhaveri Credits & Capital JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Jindal Capital Jindal Leasefin JMD Ventures Jolly Plastic Industries JTL Industries Jyoti Kanchi Karpooram Karma Energy Kalyani Investment Company KK Shah Hospitals Krishna Filament Industries KSE Ladam Affordable Housing Laxmipati Engineering Works Lesha Industries Libord Securities Link Pharma Chem Loyal Textile Mills Maan Aluminium Machhar Industries Madhusudan Industries Mahamaya Steel Industries Mathew Easow Research Securities Maximus International Modern Steels Medplus Health Services Mega Fin India Midland Polymers M.K. Exim (India) Modern Dairies Modison Modulex Construction Technologies Monarch Networth Capital Mrugesh Trading Mufin Green Finance Mukta Agriculture Munoth Capital Markets Mystic Electronics National Plastic Technologies Info Edge (India) Nettlinx NG Industries NRB Industrial Bearings Nicco Parks & Resorts Nirmitee Robotics India Novelix Pharmaceuticals Network People Services Technologies Oriental Aromatics OCCL Perfect-Octave Media Projects Octavius Plantations Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ovobel Foods Oxford Industries Pace E-Commerce Ventures Pacific Industries Palm Jewels Parnax Lab Patidar Buildcon PCS Technology Premier Energy and Infrastructure Prime Focus Pioneer Embroideries Pritish Nandy Communications Poojawestern Metaliks Precision Camshafts Premium Capital Market & Investments Prevest Denpro Prima Agro Prima Industries Prima Plastics Prime Industries PS IT Infrastructure & Services PDP Shipping & Projects Purohit Construction Quality Power Electrical Equipments Raconteur Global Resources Raideep Industries Rainbow Denim Rama Petrochemicals Ramasigns Industries Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers RDB Infrastructure And Power Redtape Reetech International Relic Technologies Ravindra Energy Robust Hotels Rico Auto Industries Ridhi Synthetics Rishabh Instruments RKD Agri & Retail Ravi Kumar Distilleries Radha Madhav Corporation Rane (Madras) Royal Orchid Hotels Rossell Techsys RR Securities Riddhi Steel and Tube Rattanindia Enterprises Ravinder Heights Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Sakthi Sugars Salora International Sam Industries Sanco Trans Sanjivani Paranteral Sawaca Enterprises Suratwwala Business Group Sanghvi Brands Seamec Semac Consultants Setco Automotive Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Shahlon Silk Industries Shangar Decor Shivagrico Implements Shraddha Prime Projects Shreenath Investment Company Shriram Properties Shiva Suitings Shyam Telecom SI Capital & Financial Services Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Simplex Infrastructures Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Sky Gold And Diamonds Softrak Venture Investment Sovereign Diamonds S.P. Apparels Sprayking Saptarishi Agro Industries Sri KPR Industries SR Industries Starlit Power Systems Starlite Components Starteck Finance Step Two Corporation Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Sunraj Diamond Exports Super Iron Foundry Supriya Lifescience Suraj Estate Developers Surat Trade and Mercantile Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills SVC INDUSTRIES SVS Ventures SW Investments Symbiox Investment & Trading Company TAI Industries Tasty Bite Eatables Techknowgreen Solutions Techno Electric & Engineering Company Typhoon Financial Services TGV Sraac Thacker & Company Twamev Construction and Infrastructure Tierra Agrotech Tiger Logistics (India) Time Technoplast TPI India Transworld Shipping Lines Triveni Engineering & Industries Taylormade Renewables Tirupati Tyres TTK Prestige TVS Srichakra Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Uniparts India Upsurge Investment & Finance USG Tech Solutions V2 Retail Valley Magnesite Company Vardhman Concrete Vaxfab Enterprises Vinyoflex Vishal Bearings Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Visagar Polytex VLS Finance Vraj Iron and Steel Veeram Securities Wardwizard Healthcare Weizmann Welterman International White Hall Commercial Company Williamson Financial Services WSFx Global Pay W. S. Industries (India) Yaan Enterprises Yash Chemex Yug Décor Yuranus Infrastructure Zenith Fibres Zenith Healthcare Mansoon Trading Company Saraswati Commercial India Zuari Industries