Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NMDC, and JK Lakshmi Cement, will be among over 300 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 27. These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Bharat Dynamics, Bosch, Kalyani Forge, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, NMDC Steel, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry, and Minda Corporation.

Several other firms, including Afcom Holdings, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, ITI Ltd, Jindal Capital, Info Edge (India), Reliance Communications, Sansera Engineering, Starlit Power Systems, Suraj Industries, TTK Prestige, and V2 Retail, are also set to release their quarterly and yearly performance reports today.

Market overview May 27

On Monday, May 26, Indian equities extended gains for a second consecutive session. The BSE Sensex ended 455 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 82,176, while the Nifty50 advanced 148 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 25,001. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth ₹135.98 crore, whereas Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made net purchases of ₹1,745.72 crore.

However, on Tuesday, May 27, the benchmark indices opened on a muted note, reflecting cautious sentiment amid weak cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points to trade around 81,800 in early deals, while the Nifty50 slipped nearly 150 points to 24,856.

