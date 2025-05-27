Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27

Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27

Q4 FY25 company results today: NMDC Steel, Hindustan Copper, and Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care will be among more than 300 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

Stock Market: Investors will closely be watching 319 companies who will release their Q4 results for FY25 on May 27 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NMDC, and JK Lakshmi Cement, will be among over 300 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 27. These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year ended March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Bharat Dynamics, Bosch, Kalyani Forge, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, NMDC Steel, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry, and Minda Corporation.
 
Several other firms, including Afcom Holdings, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, ITI Ltd, Jindal Capital, Info Edge (India), Reliance Communications, Sansera Engineering, Starlit Power Systems, Suraj Industries, TTK Prestige, and V2 Retail, are also set to release their quarterly and yearly performance reports today. 
 

Market overview May 27

On Monday, May 26, Indian equities extended gains for a second consecutive session. The BSE Sensex ended 455 points, or 0.56 per cent, higher at 82,176, while the Nifty50 advanced 148 points, or 0.60 per cent, to close at 25,001. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth ₹135.98 crore, whereas Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made net purchases of ₹1,745.72 crore.
 
However, on Tuesday, May 27, the benchmark indices opened on a muted note, reflecting cautious sentiment amid weak cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex fell over 350 points to trade around 81,800 in early deals, while the Nifty50 slipped nearly 150 points to 24,856.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 27

  1. Aarvee Denims & Exports
  2. Aashka Hospitals
  3. Aastamangalam Finance
  4. ADC India Communications
  5. Advance Lifestyles
  6. Afcom Holdings
  7. Ahasolar Technologies
  8. Asian Hotels (West)
  9. AJAX Engineering
  10. Alfa Transformers
  11. Alphalogic Techsys
  12. Alpine Housing Development Corporation
  13. Alacrity Securities
  14. Ambika Cotton Mills
  15. Amforge Industries
  16. Amines & Plasticizers
  17. Advance Metering Technology
  18. Arnold Holdings
  19. Artefact Projects
  20. Ashoka Refineries
  21. Asian Petroproducts & Exports
  22. Bartronics India
  23. Add-Shop ERetail
  24. Athena Constructions
  25. ATN International
  26. Avasara Finance
  27. Aveer Foods
  28. Avro India
  29. Indef Manufacturing
  30. Black Box
  31. Befound Movement
  32. Beryl Securities
  33. BJ Duplex Boards
  34. Zinka Logistics Solutions
  35. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions
  36. Bodal Chemicals
  37. Blue Pearl Agriventures
  38. Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
  39. Burnpur Cement
  40. BWL
  41. Capital Trust
  42. Carraro India
  43. Catvision
  44. Celebrity Fashions
  45. Clio Infotech
  46. Corporate Merchant Bankers
  47. CNI Research
  48. Compucom Software
  49. Conart Engineers
  50. Cords Cable Industries
  51. Creative Eye
  52. Cybele Industries
  53. Cyber Media India
  54. Datiware Maritime Infra
  55. DCM
  56. DCX Systems
  57. Deccan Cements
  58. Delta Manufacturing
  59. Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners
  60. Digjam
  61. Decorous Investment & Trading Co
  62. Diligent Media Corporation
  63. Dolfin Rubbers
  64. Donear Industries
  65. Dynamatic Technologies
  66. Dynamic Microsteppers
  67. Ecoplast
  68. EID Parry India
  69. Elitecon International
  70. Entero Healthcare Solutions
  71. EPACK Durable
  72. EPIC Energy
  73. Esab India
  74. Integra Essentia
  75. Everest Organics
  76. Fairchem Organics
  77. Filmcity Media
  78. Focus Business Solution
  79. Frontline Financial Services
  80. Fundviser Capital (India)
  81. Galactico Corporate Services
  82. Galada Finance
  83. Gala Precision Engineering
  84. Ganesh Holdings
  85. Gateway Distriparks
  86. Gayatri Highways
  87. GCM Capital Advisors
  88. G. K. P. Printing & Packaging
  89. Globus Constructors & Developers
  90. Goel Food Products
  91. Golden Legand Leasing & finance
  92. Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
  93. Goodyear India
  94. GSL Securities
  95. Global Surfaces
  96. Gujarat Cotex
  97. Gujarat Craft Industries
  98. Gujarat Intrux
  99. Gujarat Investa
  100. Gujarat State Financial Corporation
  101. Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure
  102. Hercules Hoists
  103. Hexa Tradex
  104. Hindustan Tin Works
  105. Hit Kit Global Solutions
  106. ICDS
  107. IMP Powers
  108. Indo Euro Indchem
  109. Industrial & Prudential Investment Company
  110. Indian Terrain Fashions
  111. Indus Finance
  112. Jackson Investments
  113. J.A. Finance
  114. Jainex Aamcol
  115. Jain Marmo Industries
  116. Jet Freight Logistics
  117. Jhaveri Credits & Capital
  118. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
  119. Jindal Capital
  120. Jindal Leasefin
  121. JMD Ventures
  122. Jolly Plastic Industries
  123. JTL Industries
  124. Jyoti
  125. Kanchi Karpooram
  126. Karma Energy
  127. Kalyani Investment Company
  128. KK Shah Hospitals
  129. Krishna Filament Industries
  130. KSE
  131. Ladam Affordable Housing
  132. Laxmipati Engineering Works
  133. Lesha Industries
  134. Libord Securities
  135. Link Pharma Chem
  136. Loyal Textile Mills
  137. Maan Aluminium
  138. Machhar Industries
  139. Madhusudan Industries
  140. Mahamaya Steel Industries
  141. Mathew Easow Research Securities
  142. Maximus International
  143. Modern Steels
  144. Medplus Health Services
  145. Mega Fin India
  146. Midland Polymers
  147. M.K. Exim (India)
  148. Modern Dairies
  149. Modison
  150. Modulex Construction Technologies
  151. Monarch Networth Capital
  152. Mrugesh Trading
  153. Mufin Green Finance
  154. Mukta Agriculture
  155. Munoth Capital Markets
  156. Mystic Electronics
  157. National Plastic Technologies
  158. Info Edge (India)
  159. Nettlinx
  160. NG Industries
  161. NRB Industrial Bearings
  162. Nicco Parks & Resorts
  163. Nirmitee Robotics India
  164. Novelix Pharmaceuticals
  165. Network People Services Technologies
  166. Oriental Aromatics
  167. OCCL
  168. Perfect-Octave Media Projects
  169. Octavius Plantations
  170. Oriental Rail Infrastructure
  171. Ovobel Foods
  172. Oxford Industries
  173. Pace E-Commerce Ventures
  174. Pacific Industries
  175. Palm Jewels
  176. Parnax Lab
  177. Patidar Buildcon
  178. PCS Technology
  179. Premier Energy and Infrastructure
  180. Prime Focus
  181. Pioneer Embroideries
  182. Pritish Nandy Communications
  183. Poojawestern Metaliks
  184. Precision Camshafts
  185. Premium Capital Market & Investments
  186. Prevest Denpro
  187. Prima Agro
  188. Prima Industries
  189. Prima Plastics
  190. Prime Industries
  191. PS IT Infrastructure & Services
  192. PDP Shipping & Projects
  193. Purohit Construction
  194. Quality Power Electrical Equipments
  195. Raconteur Global Resources
  196. Raideep Industries
  197. Rainbow Denim
  198. Rama Petrochemicals
  199. Ramasigns Industries
  200. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
  201. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
  202. RDB Infrastructure And Power
  203. Redtape
  204. Reetech International
  205. Relic Technologies
  206. Ravindra Energy
  207. Robust Hotels
  208. Rico Auto Industries
  209. Ridhi Synthetics
  210. Rishabh Instruments
  211. RKD Agri & Retail
  212. Ravi Kumar Distilleries
  213. Radha Madhav Corporation
  214. Rane (Madras)
  215. Royal Orchid Hotels
  216. Rossell Techsys
  217. RR Securities
  218. Riddhi Steel and Tube
  219. Rattanindia Enterprises
  220. Ravinder Heights
  221. Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network
  222. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project
  223. Sakthi Sugars
  224. Salora International
  225. Sam Industries
  226. Sanco Trans
  227. Sanjivani Paranteral
  228. Sawaca Enterprises
  229. Suratwwala Business Group
  230. Sanghvi Brands
  231. Seamec
  232. Semac Consultants
  233. Setco Automotive
  234. Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
  235. Shahlon Silk Industries
  236. Shangar Decor
  237. Shivagrico Implements
  238. Shraddha Prime Projects
  239. Shreenath Investment Company
  240. Shriram Properties
  241. Shiva Suitings
  242. Shyam Telecom
  243. SI Capital & Financial Services
  244. Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces
  245. Simplex Infrastructures
  246. Sharanam Infraproject and Trading
  247. Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
  248. Sky Gold And Diamonds
  249. Softrak Venture Investment
  250. Sovereign Diamonds
  251. S.P. Apparels
  252. Sprayking
  253. Saptarishi Agro Industries
  254. Sri KPR Industries
  255. SR Industries
  256. Starlit Power Systems
  257. Starlite Components
  258. Starteck Finance
  259. Step Two Corporation
  260. Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
  261. Sunraj Diamond Exports
  262. Super Iron Foundry
  263. Supriya Lifescience
  264. Suraj Estate Developers
  265. Surat Trade and Mercantile
  266. Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
  267. SVC INDUSTRIES
  268. SVS Ventures
  269. SW Investments
  270. Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
  271. TAI Industries  
  272. Tasty Bite Eatables  
  273. Techknowgreen Solutions  
  274. Techno Electric & Engineering Company  
  275. Typhoon Financial Services  
  276. TGV Sraac  
  277. Thacker & Company  
  278. Twamev Construction and Infrastructure  
  279. Tierra Agrotech  
  280. Tiger Logistics (India)  
  281. Time Technoplast  
  282. TPI India  
  283. Transworld Shipping Lines  
  284. Triveni Engineering & Industries  
  285. Taylormade Renewables  
  286. Tirupati Tyres  
  287. TTK Prestige  
  288. TVS Srichakra  
  289. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing  
  290. Uniparts India  
  291. Upsurge Investment & Finance  
  292. USG Tech Solutions
  293. V2 Retail  
  294. Valley Magnesite Company  
  295. Vardhman Concrete  
  296. Vaxfab Enterprises  
  297. Vinyoflex  
  298. Vishal Bearings  
  299. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries  
  300. Visagar Polytex  
  301. VLS Finance  
  302. Vraj Iron and Steel  
  303. Veeram Securities  
  304. Wardwizard Healthcare  
  305. Weizmann  
  306. Welterman International  
  307. White Hall Commercial Company  
  308. Williamson Financial Services  
  309. WSFx Global Pay  
  310. W. S. Industries (India)  
  311. Yaan Enterprises  
  312. Yash Chemex  
  313. Yug Décor  
  314. Yuranus Infrastructure  
  315. Zenith Fibres  
  316. Zenith Healthcare  
  317. Mansoon Trading Company  
  318. Saraswati Commercial India  
  319. Zuari Industries
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

