Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹86.28 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KFIL), castings and pig iron manufacturer, has reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 77.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during July-September period rose to Rs 1,759.74 crore from Rs 1,679.71 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q2 has been a mixed bag for KFIL. On one hand we saw a steady demand for all products and margin pressure on iron and steel. The quarter saw strong demand for casting from tractor and automotive industry.

"We witnessed a strong growth in volumes for castings, tubes and steel business. Despite of drop in realisations and commodity headwinds, we have maintained our strong performance on both topline and profitability. With Oliver Engineering ramping up production and the ONGC order securing our tube volumes for the second half, we continue to work towards steady performance," KFIL Managing Director R V Gumaste said in a statement. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines. The manufacturing facilities at Koppal, Hiriyur and Solapur have the unique capability of producing a range of products that include grey iron castings of up to 1,000-kg pieces. The company also produces various grades of pig iron such as SG iron grade, basic steel grade and foundry grade.