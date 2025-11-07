Smartworks Q2 results: Loss narrows to ₹3 cr, revenue rises 22% to ₹441 cr

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 3.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at Rs 15.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew 22 per cent to Rs 441.06 crore in July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 360.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director, Smartworks, said, "Our Q2 performance reflects the strength and scalability of our managed campus model. With double-digit revenue growth, expanding margins, and a negative net-debt position, Smartworks continues to deliver profitable growth at scale." Smartworks takes office spaces on rent from real estate companies to set up large campuses, which are being sub-leased to domestic and foreign companies.