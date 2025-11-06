Apollo Hospitals PAT up 26% in Q2; eyes HealthCo breakeven within 2 qtrs

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (AHEL) has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 477 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26, up 26 per cent from Rs 379 crore during the July–September quarter of FY25.

What drove Apollo Hospitals’ profit growth in Q2?

The rise in profit was mainly driven by a 13 per cent increase in revenue—from Rs 5,589 crore in Q2 FY25 to Rs 6,304 crore during the same period this fiscal. The company said that its HealthCo business is expected to achieve breakeven within the next two quarters.

AHEL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 941 crore during the period under review, against Rs 816 crore in Q2 FY25. It recorded a diluted earnings per share of Rs 33.19 in Q2 FY26.

Apollo Hospitals had 8,050 operating beds across its network, and the overall occupancy rate was 69 per cent during the quarter versus 73 per cent in the same period last year. “On the three lines of businesses, we have done well. Last year, we had a higher incidence of seasonal medical admissions, leading to a high base, whereas medical admissions were low in Q2 FY26. This low growth in medical admissions was partly offset by a 14 per cent increase in revenue from CONGO specialties—cardiac, oncology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Apollo Hospitals.

How did patient inflows and regional performance impact revenues? The reduction in patients from Bangladesh had a 1 per cent impact on healthcare services revenue in Q2 FY26. Akhileswaran said the average revenue per inpatient admission during the quarter was Rs 173,000, compared to Rs 160,000 last year. “This signifies that we are doing quite a bit of high-complexity work. The impact of Bangladesh was around Rs 25 crore during the current quarter. We are seeing some increase in Bangladesh patient numbers. We are looking at Iraq, West Asia, and Africa too. Once Gurugram also starts, growth will happen,” he added.

The company is also looking to operate and manage a hospital in Iraq. “Despite a dip in Bangladesh inflow, we have witnessed a 1.5 per cent increase in the number of overseas patients,” Akhileswaran noted. How did Apollo’s healthcare and lifestyle divisions perform? The consolidated revenue of the healthcare services division increased by 9 per cent to Rs 3,169 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 2,903 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA rose to Rs 781 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 722 crore in Q2 FY25, an 8 per cent year-on-year increase. Apollo Health and Lifestyle reported gross revenue of Rs 474 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year. Diagnostics revenue stood at Rs 183 crore, and Spectra revenue was Rs 73 crore.