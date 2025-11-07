Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% Y-o-Y at ₹110 cr

Aster DM Healthcare reported 13 per cent year on year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as per a statement.

The healthcare firm reported net profit of Rs 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,197 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 1.086 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said the company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter despite lower incidence of seasonal illnesses.