Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% Y-o-Y at ₹110 cr

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% Y-o-Y at ₹110 cr

Revenue increased to ₹1,197 crore for the September quarter as against ₹1.086 crore in the year-ago period

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
The healthcare firm reported net profit of Rs 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aster DM Healthcare reported 13 per cent year on year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as per a statement.

The healthcare firm reported net profit of Rs 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,197 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 1.086 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said the company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter despite lower incidence of seasonal illnesses.

"We have made progress on the merger with Quality Care India Ltd. with stock exchange no-objection letters now received. The combined platform will create one of India's most integrated and scalable healthcare networks, with complementary cluster strengths and enhanced clinical depth," he added.

Shares of the company on Friday were trading 0.25 per cent down at Rs 685.55 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, Nykaa, Hindalco among 203 firms on Nov 7

LIC Q2 profit surges 32% to ₹10,053 cr, net premium income up 5.5%

Apollo Hospitals PAT up 26% in Q2; eyes HealthCo breakeven within 2 qtrs

P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit marginally down in Q2 FY26

Apollo Hospitals Q2 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹477 cr, misses estimates

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsAster DM Healthcare

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story