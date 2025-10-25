Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 25

North America, its largest market, saw a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in revenue to ₹3,240 crore due to price erosion, particularly in Lenalidomide. In contrast, Indian operations posted a 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹8,805 crore, led by strong branded sales.
For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), profit after tax rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y, while revenue increased 11 per cent, supported by growth in branded markets and the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) portfolio, which helped offset softness in the US market.
ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights
ITC Hotels posted a 74 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹132.77 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹76 crore a year ago, while sequential profit remained flat.
PBIDT rose 59 per cent to ₹377.49 crore, and revenue from operations increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹832.04 crore, with a 2.8 per cent sequential gain.
Total expenses stood at ₹699.72 crore, up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.6 per cent sequentially.
The company also announced the promotion of Sudhir Gupta, head of procurement, to vice-president, procurement.
Shares of ITC Hotels closed 1.1 per cent higher at ₹220.45 on the BSE.
Market highlights — October 24
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, amid reports of a possible US probe into China’s 2020 trade deal and cautious remarks from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India–US trade talks.
The Sensex fell 344.52 points (0.41 per cent) to 84,211.88, while the Nifty slipped 96.25 points (0.37 per cent) to 25,795.15.
Top Sensex losers included Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, and Titan, while ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, BEL, and Sun Pharma led gains.
Sectorally, Nifty Metal rose 1.03 per cent, and Oil & Gas gained 0.2 per cent, while FMCG fell 0.75 per cent and PSU Bank declined 0.74 per cent.
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices ended 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent lower, respectively.
List of firms releasing Q2FY26 results today
3p Land Holdings Ltd
Bhagyanagar India Ltd
Covance Softsol Ltd
High Energy Batteries India Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Pace Digitek Ltd
Samsrita Labs Ltd
Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
Zen Technologies Ltd
