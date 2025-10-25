Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 25

Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 25

Q2FY26 company results: Many firms including 3p Land Holdings, Covance Softsol, Pace Digitek and Samsrita Labs are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

stock market, indian stock market, markets
The Sensex fell 344.52 points (0.41 per cent) to 84,211.88, while the Nifty slipped 96.25 points (0.37 per cent) to 25,795.15 | Image: Bloomberg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kotak Mahindra Bank, 3p Land Holdings, Bhagyanagar India, and Zen Technologies are among the companies scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings today.
 
Other firms expected to declare results include High Energy Batteries, Pace Digitek, Samsrita Labs, and Seshasayee Paper and Boards.

Dr Reddy’s Labs Q2 result highlights

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,437 crore for the July–September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), with revenue up 3 per cent sequentially. 
North America, its largest market, saw a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in revenue to ₹3,240 crore due to price erosion, particularly in Lenalidomide. In contrast, Indian operations posted a 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹8,805 crore, led by strong branded sales.
 
For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), profit after tax rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y, while revenue increased 11 per cent, supported by growth in branded markets and the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) portfolio, which helped offset softness in the US market.

ITC Hotels Q2 result highlights

ITC Hotels posted a 74 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹132.77 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹76 crore a year ago, while sequential profit remained flat.
 
PBIDT rose 59 per cent to ₹377.49 crore, and revenue from operations increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹832.04 crore, with a 2.8 per cent sequential gain. 
Total expenses stood at ₹699.72 crore, up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.6 per cent sequentially.
 
The company also announced the promotion of Sudhir Gupta, head of procurement, to vice-president, procurement.
Shares of ITC Hotels closed 1.1 per cent higher at ₹220.45 on the BSE.

Market highlights — October 24

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, amid reports of a possible US probe into China’s 2020 trade deal and cautious remarks from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India–US trade talks.
 
The Sensex fell 344.52 points (0.41 per cent) to 84,211.88, while the Nifty slipped 96.25 points (0.37 per cent) to 25,795.15.
 
Top Sensex losers included Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, and Titan, while ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, BEL, and Sun Pharma led gains.
 
Sectorally, Nifty Metal rose 1.03 per cent, and Oil & Gas gained 0.2 per cent, while FMCG fell 0.75 per cent and PSU Bank declined 0.74 per cent. 
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices ended 0.24 per cent and 0.21 per cent lower, respectively.

List of firms releasing Q2FY26 results today

  1. 3p Land Holdings Ltd
  2. Bhagyanagar India Ltd
  3. Covance Softsol Ltd
  4. High Energy Batteries India Ltd
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  6. Pace Digitek Ltd
  7. Samsrita Labs Ltd
  8. Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
  9. Zen Technologies Ltd
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 86% to ₹376 cr, revenue up 31.7%

SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

ITC Hotels Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 74% at ₹133 cr, revenue up 8%

Q2 results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC Hotels, NACL Industries on Oct 24

HUL Q2FY26 volume growth flat amid GST transition; profit rises 3.6%

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsKotak Mahindra BankKotak MahindraDr Reddy’s Laboratories ITC HotelsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story