Q2 results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC Hotels, NACL Industries on Oct 24

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SBI Life Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, India Radiators, and Sigachi Industries will also release their September quarter earnings reports today

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive start on Friday.
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, ITC Hotels, SBI Life Insurance Company, and NACL Industries are among the key firms scheduled to release their Q2FY26 (July–September) financial results today.
 
Other companies announcing their quarterly earnings include SBI Cards and Payment Services, India Radiators, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Sigachi Industries, and eClerx Services. 

Dr Reddy's Q2 preview

 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to report moderate year-on-year growth for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), driven by a strong domestic performance and growing contributions from its inorganic portfolio in Europe. While US sales may face pressure due to ongoing weakness in Revlimid and price declines, the company’s India business and strategic acquisitions are expected to provide a cushion.
 
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard anticipate Dr Reddy’s net profit to reach ₹1,479 crore, reflecting a moderate 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise from ₹1,401 crore in Q2FY25. On a quarterly basis, the bottom line is expected to increase marginally by 4.3 per cent.
 
The pharma major’s revenue for Q2FY26 is projected to grow 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,637 crore, up from ₹8,016 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to remain largely flat compared to ₹8,545 crore in Q1FY26. Brokerages expect the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to be almost flat at ₹2,238 crore Y-o-Y, compared to ₹2,248 crore in Q2FY25. 
 

Market overview for October 24

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive start on Friday, supported by upbeat global cues and optimism over a potential India–US trade deal.
 
At 7:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading nine points higher at 26,020.5. 
 
Asian markets also showed strong gains following reports that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold discussions next week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.95 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.29 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, markets closed higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.6 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones gaining 0.3 per cent, boosting sentiment ahead of Friday’s session.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q2 results today, October 24

 
1. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
2. Bampsl Securities Ltd
3. Cigniti Technologies Ltd
4. Chatterbox Technologies Limited
5. Coforge Ltd
6. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
7. eClerx Services Ltd
8. Groarc Industries India Ltd
9. India Radiators Ltd
10. ITC Hotels Ltd
11. Jinkushal Industries Ltd
12. Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
13. Latent View Analytics Ltd
14. Miven Machine Tools Ltd
15. Moschip Technologies Ltd
16. NACL Industries Ltd
17. NDL Ventures Ltd
18. Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
19. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
20. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
21. Shanthi Gears Ltd
22. Sigachi Industries Ltd
23. Supreme Petrochem Ltd
24. Vakrangee Ltd
   

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

