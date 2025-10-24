Q2 results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC Hotels, NACL Industries on Oct 24

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive start on Friday, supported by upbeat global cues and optimism over a potential India–US trade deal.

At 7:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading nine points higher at 26,020.5.

Asian markets also showed strong gains following reports that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold discussions next week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.95 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.29 per cent.