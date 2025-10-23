Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HUL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% on one-off tax resolution impact

HUL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% on one-off tax resolution impact

Hindustan Unilever's consolidated net profit rises 4% to Rs 2,694 crore in Q2 FY26, while underlying volume growth remained flat due to GST changes and prolonged monsoon

Hindustan unilever, HUL
We delivered a competitive performance with an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and an EBITDA margin of 23.2 per cent in the quarter: Priya Nair |
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw its consolidated net profit rise 4 per cent in the July–September quarter of FY26, primarily driven by a one-off positive impact pursuant to the resolution of prior years’ tax matters between UK and Indian tax authorities.
 
Its underlying volume growth was flat in the quarter. The company said in its release that performance for the quarter reflected a transitory impact of GST changes and prolonged monsoon conditions in parts of the country. Net profit stood at Rs 2,694 crore. Its net sales grew 2 per cent in the quarter ended September to Rs 16,241 crore.
 
Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin at 23.2 per cent was lower by 90 bps (basis points) year-on-year amid higher investments in the business, HUL said in the release.
 
‘We delivered a competitive performance with an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and an EBITDA margin of 23.2 per cent in the quarter. The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the Government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment,’ said Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director at HUL.
 
She added, ‘However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes. We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery.’
 
In her outlook, Nair said that looking ahead, the company is committed to accelerating its portfolio transformation by radically sharpening consumer segmentation, being bolder in transforming its core brands to make them more modern, desirable and youthful, future-proofing marketing and sales capabilities by enabling superior online brand discovery and fulfilment, and investing disproportionately to scale high-growth demand spaces.
 
‘We believe these key priorities, coupled with a supportive macroeconomic environment, will position us to accelerate volume-led growth in the mid-to-long term,’ she said.

Company ResultsHindustan UnileverHindustan Unilever LtdHindustan Unilever HULQ2 resultsHUL

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

