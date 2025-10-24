Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

The insurer had recorded a net profit of ₹529.42 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year

SBI Life Insurance
The company's net premium income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 24,848 crore from Rs 20,266 crore registered in the second quarter ended September 2024, according to a stock exchange filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBI Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a 6.6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 494.6 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The insurer had recorded a net profit of Rs 529.42 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company's net premium income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 24,848 crore from Rs 20,266 crore registered in the second quarter ended September 2024, according to a stock exchange filing.

Amit Jhingran, MD and CEO of SBI Life, said the government's GST reform is a key step toward insurance coverage for all by 2047, improving affordability and accessibility.

"These reforms will drive broader adoption, financial security and sustainable sector growth," he added.

Shares of SBI Life closed 0.6 per cent lower at Rs 1840.50 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Hotels Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 74% at ₹133 cr, revenue up 8%

Q2 results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC Hotels, NACL Industries on Oct 24

HUL Q2FY26 volume growth flat amid GST transition; profit rises 3.6%

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2FY26 results: Net profit down 17.1% on GST cut

Colgate Q2FY26 results: Profit drops 17% to ₹327.5 cr, dividend declared

Topics :Company NewsSBI Life InsuranceQ2 results

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story