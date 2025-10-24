SBI Life Insurance Q2FY26 results: Net profit drops 6.6% to ₹494 crore

SBI Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a 6.6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 494.6 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.
The insurer had recorded a net profit of Rs 529.42 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.
The company's net premium income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 24,848 crore from Rs 20,266 crore registered in the second quarter ended September 2024, according to a stock exchange filing.
Amit Jhingran, MD and CEO of SBI Life, said the government's GST reform is a key step toward insurance coverage for all by 2047, improving affordability and accessibility.
"These reforms will drive broader adoption, financial security and sustainable sector growth," he added.
Shares of SBI Life closed 0.6 per cent lower at Rs 1840.50 on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
